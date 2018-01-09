O’Brien receives endorsement

Delaware, OH – County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien today (Dec. 14) received the endorsement of Republican leaders across Delaware County in support of her candidacy for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.

Endorsing Carol O’Brien for Congress are: Delaware County Commissioners Barb Lewis and Jeff Benton, Sheriff Russ Martin, Engineer Chris Bauserman, Clerk of Courts Natalie Fravel, Auditor George Kaitsa, Treasurer Jon Peterson and Coroner Mark Hickman

“With the current opioid crisis, the issues surrounding public safety and public health, it’s critical to have a representative that has been on the front line,” said Sheriff Martin. “I’m confident that Carol O’Brien will be a voice for not only law enforcement, but the whole community on issues that impact our quality of life, while protecting our regional and national interest.”

O’Brien has served as the Delaware County Prosecutor since 2011. Before becoming the Delaware County Prosecutor, Ms. O’Brien was an Assistant Ohio Attorney General and Chief Counsel of the Ohio Organized Crime Commission. She has also served as a Special Prosecutor within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“I’m proud to have the support from such a strong and diverse group of leaders,” said O’Brien. “I’ve had the privilege of working in concert with our county’s elected officials over the years. They know me, and know that I will continue to fight for the values and ideas we share in Congress. I am thankful for their continued support as we move forward in this campaign.”

