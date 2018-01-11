Posted on by

Ohio Governor OKs Bill Boosting Computer Science In Schools


Associated Press

COLUMBUS — Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill expanding computer science as an option for the state’s schoolchildren.

The legislation signed Friday, Dec. 22 requires the Ohio Department of Education to adopt standards and a curriculum for computer science in grades K-12. The measure cleared the state Legislature last week.

The bill also allows students to substitute advanced computer science for Algebra II as a graduation requirement. Schools must warn students that choosing the option could hurt them during the college application process, since Algebra II could be an admissions requirement.

Offering computer science classes is left up to individual districts.

The legislation was sponsored by GOP Reps. Rick Carfagna of Genoa Township and Mike Duffey of Worthington, both in central Ohio.

