Galena woman dies following crash in Morrow County

A Galena woman died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Morrow County.

Troopers from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 2:07 p.m. on Interstate 71 at mile post 154 in Franklin Township in eastern Morrow County.

According to a press release issued by Highway Patrol, Nondus Emler, 85, of Galena, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Interstate 71. The right lane of the highway was blocked by a Morrow County fire truck, which was facing south. The truck was on the scene due to a previous crash that had occurred at that location.

Emler failed to stop within an assured clear distance ahead and struck the fire truck, troopers said. The fire truck was not occupied at the time of collision.

Morrow County EMS transported Emler to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus where she succumbed to her injuries later on Thursday night.

Troopers reported that seatbelts were in use and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The necessary emergency lighting was operational and in use.

The Mount Gilead Post was assisted by Morrow County EMS/Fire and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Patrol.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_OSHP-logo-2013-620×400.jpg

Staff Report

Like The Sunbury News on Facebook.

Like The Sunbury News on Facebook.