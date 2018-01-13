The Latest: Sheriff downgrades snow/ice emergency to Level 1 advisory

The snow/ice emergency for Delaware County has been downgraded to a Level 1 Snow/Ice Advisory, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted the following update on its Facebook account: “Snow Level Update: as of 10:30 AM Saturday, Jan. 13, Delaware County has DOWNGRADED to a Level 1 snow/ice Advisory. (Level 2 is no longer in effect.) Many roads remain covered in drifting snow and there are some icy patches. Motorists are urged to use caution.”

“Although we’ve downgraded please use caution. And thanks for being great neighbors,” Sheriff Russell Martin tweeted after posting the downgrade to the snow/ice emergency.

The National Weather Service forecast for today (Saturday) is calling for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 16 degrees and wind chill values dipping to minus-4 degrees. The low tonight will be 0 degrees.

On Sunday, expect sunshine with a high of 19 degrees. Wind chill values will drop to around 0 degrees.

More snow is predicted for the region on Sunday night and Monday. The weather service is estimating a half-inch on Sunday night with 1 to 3 inches possible on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_22852050_1748503258533982_6960450289077100548_n-3.jpg

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Andrew Carter at 740-413-0900. Follow him on Twitter @DelOhioEditor.

Contact Andrew Carter at 740-413-0900. Follow him on Twitter @DelOhioEditor.