Posted on by

Honored for excellence


The Delaware County Auditor’s Office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 25th year in a row. The Certificate of Achievement represents the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting. Presenting news of the award to the County Commissioners are, from left, Dawn Hall, County Auditor George Kaitsa, and Jane Tinker.


Courtesy Photo | Delaware County Board of Commissioners

The Delaware County Auditor’s Office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 25th year in a row. The Certificate of Achievement represents the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting. Presenting news of the award to the County Commissioners are, from left, Dawn Hall, County Auditor George Kaitsa, and Jane Tinker.

The Delaware County Auditor’s Office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 25th year in a row. The Certificate of Achievement represents the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting. Presenting news of the award to the County Commissioners are, from left, Dawn Hall, County Auditor George Kaitsa, and Jane Tinker.
http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_01-18-18-Auditor-award.jpgThe Delaware County Auditor’s Office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 25th year in a row. The Certificate of Achievement represents the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting. Presenting news of the award to the County Commissioners are, from left, Dawn Hall, County Auditor George Kaitsa, and Jane Tinker. Courtesy Photo | Delaware County Board of Commissioners

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:43 am |    

Headlines from “The Hill”

Headlines from “The Hill”
6:28 pm |    

Group to Present Idris Goodwin’s Hip-Hop Coming of Age Story ‘How We Got On’

Group to Present Idris Goodwin’s Hip-Hop Coming of Age Story ‘How We Got On’
8:30 pm
Updated: 8:33 pm. |    

Delaware County school closings & delays for Friday, Jan. 5

Delaware County school closings & delays for Friday, Jan. 5