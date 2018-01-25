2 Buckeye Valley students killed in crash on SR-257

Two students from the Buckeye Valley High School died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jacob W. Richardson, age 16, of Delaware, and Mykaela G. Fellure, age 15, of Ostrander, were killed in the crash that occurred around 3 p.m. on State Route 257 near Fry Road in Scioto Township. Richardson was a sophomore and Fellure was a freshman at Buckeye Valley.

Troopers said that Richardson was driving a Jeep Wrangler south on SR-257 when he traveled left of center, then drove off the left side of the road, and hit a guardrail.

Troopers said Richardson’s vehicle then struck a utility pole and a tree, overturned, and came to a stop on an embankment.

According to troopers, Richardson and Fellure were pronounced dead at the scene. Fellure was a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle.

Troopers said a third juvenile — also a Buckeye Valley student — who was a passenger in the front seat was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for treatment of what officials called “life-threatening injuries.” That student is listed in critical condition. Troopers did not release the injured student’s identity.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

Buckeye Valley Superintendent Andrew Miller posted a message on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday evening. Following are excerpts from that message:

“It is with great sadness that I write to share the tragic news of the loss of two of our students following a single vehicle accident this afternoon on SR-257 near Fry Road. … There are no words that will adequately express the sorrow we feel for the families and those whose lives were touched by these students.

“The community is hurting this evening and will be in the coming days. Please know we will do everything possible to support all our students and families in the aftermath of this tragic incident. … Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these students during this difficult time. As the Baron community, our strength is in the way we come together to support our neighbors, friends, staff and classmates during this tragedy.”

Miller said additional counselors will be made available to students on Thursday.

Buckeye Valley students are reportedly planning to conduct a fundraiser to benefit the families of the students involved in the crash.

As news of the tragedy spread Wednesday, members of the Delaware County community, high school student sections, and booster groups extended condolences to the Buckeye Valley community via social media.

