Ohio Leads Nation with Accreditation Program for Private Investigator and Security Providers

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Private Investigation and Security Services Commission (OPISSC), with assistance from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Private Investigator Security Guard Services (PISGS) unit, will launch a voluntary accreditation program for licensed private investigators and security providers. This program will focus on a set of minimum standards the OPISSC believes all providers should have in place to safely provide security and private investigator services in the state of Ohio.

“The OPISSC is leading the nation with this program,” said Brandon Gardner, Executive Director of PISGS, the unit that regulates the security and private investigator industry in Ohio. “Its commitment to making sure providers meet minimum standards ensures that citizens are receiving the best quality security and private investigator services, thus creating a safer Ohio.”

The OPISSC has established the following six standards as the foundation of the accreditation: role and authority; use of force; recruitment; performance evaluations; critical policies; and company records. Additional standards will be released in the coming years.

To successfully gain accreditation, providers must show their company addresses these standards:

Role and authority ensures providers are guiding employees as to their role as a security guard or investigator under Ohio law and job expectations;

Use of force ensures providers have a use of force policy that is followed for armed employees;

Recruitment ensures providers are properly vetting their employees. This also includes drug and criminal background checks, and following EEO practices to attract a qualified, diverse workforce.

Performance evaluations ensures providers are properly and regularly evaluating their employee.

Critical policies ensures providers have policies in place to address critical areas, such as access control, medical response, active shooter, and evacuations; and

Company records ensures providers are accurately keeping business records.

The OPISSC is composed of operators of private investigator/security guard businesses holding Class A, Class B, Class C licenses, and representatives of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, chiefs of police, law enforcement, sheriff’s offices and the general public. This commission advises the director of public safety on all matters related to the regulation of private investigation and the business of security services.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_pisgs_logo_sm.jpg

Sunbury News Staff Report

Providers looking to participate in this program and citizens seeking to see whom is accredited can find information on the PISGS website at: www.pisgs.ohio.gov

Providers looking to participate in this program and citizens seeking to see whom is accredited can find information on the PISGS website at: www.pisgs.ohio.gov