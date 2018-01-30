Road repair and wreck updates

Two west side crashes impact Tuesday am commute

Around 5 AM on Jan. 30, a tandem tractor trailer carrying hazardous material crashed on I-270 NB at Roberts Road. All NB lanes are closed and so are the ramps from I-70 to I-270 NB. Duration: Hours

Earlier— around 3 AM, a tractor trailer transporting beer (photo) crashed on I-70 WB between I-270 NB and Hilliard Rome Road. Two lanes are of I-70 WB are open. Two lanes closed.

270 NB OPEN BY AFTERNOON DRIVE HOME

West Side Update: All lanes of 270 NB are expected to be open between I-70 and Roberts Road by 3 pm today. Crews are progressing on the clean up of the tandem tractor trailer— carrying hazardous materials— that crashed this morning near Roberts Road around 5 AM.

NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30 & WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

270 N Franklin

I-270 SB between Tuttle Crossing Boulevard & Cemetery Road

9 AM: I-270 SB will be reduced to two lanes.

9 AM to 4 PM: Ramp from Tuttle Crossing Boulevard to I-270 SB will close

Detour: Tuttle Crossing Boulevard to I-270 NB to Sawmill Road exit to I-270 SB

The ramps at Cemetery and I-270 SB WILL NOT CLOSE TODAY.

That work is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31 at 9 AM.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2018

9 AM: I-270 SB will be reduced to two lanes.

12 PM to 4 PM: Ramp from I-270 SB to Cemetery Road will close

Detour: I-270 SB to Roberts Road exit to I-270 NB to Cemetery Road

12 PM to 4 PM: Ramp from Cemetery Road to I-270 SB will close

Detour: Cemetery Road I-270 NB to Tuttle Crossing Boulevard exit to I-270 SB

4 PM: All lanes & ramps open

DOWNTOWN COLUMBUS

I-70 Between I-71 and SR 315

Nightly closures downtown for Grant Street Bridge Demolition

Both directions of Interstate 70 impacted

Actual bridge demolition is expected to begin Monday night, January 29.

Information for this story was provided by ODOT.

