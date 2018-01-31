OHIO NEWS NOTEBOOK

Teen admits throwing sandbag that killed man

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old boy in Ohio has acknowledged tossing a sandbag off an interstate overpass that killed a Michigan man riding in a car.

The boy pleaded guilty Friday (Jan. 26) to murder and felonious assault charges in juvenile court in Toledo.

The maximum penalty he’ll face when he’s sentenced in March could keep him in a juvenile prison until he’s 21.

The boy was one of four teenagers arrested after police say they were throwing rocks and sandbags onto Interstate 75 in December.

One of the sandbags smashed through the windshield of a car and killed 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan.

Byrd’s mother said she hopes the boy gets the maximum sentence.

Two other boys pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter a week ago.

O’Neill leaves bench for governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lone Democrat on the Ohio Supreme Court said Friday he’s officially left the bench to join a crowded governor’s race.

Justice William O’Neill said his departure was official as of midnight.

O’Neill had taken himself off cases before the court but defended his decision to stay until Friday, saying he isn’t officially a candidate until he files early next month. Some Republican lawmakers tried to oust him early.

O’Neill said he’s spending his first day off the court raising money, gathering petitions and preparing for the Ohio Democratic Party vetting process. He plans to discuss his platform at a Cleveland speech on Tuesday.

Candidates who pass party vetting can participate in party-sanctioned debates and forums. The party is staying neutral during the primary.

Five candidates including O’Neill are running in the May Democratic primary for governor.

Gov. John Kasich, who is term-limited, on Thursday named Youngstown appeals court Judge Mary DeGenaro to fill O’Neill’s seat.

Police: Officer wounds suspect near OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Columbus say an officer shot a man near the Ohio State University campus after he tried to run the officer over with his car.

A police spokesman says the suspect was found a short time later running away from his car early Friday.

He was arrested and taken to the Ohio State Medical Center with one gunshot wound.

Police say officers approached the man after getting a call about someone slumped behind the wheel of a car west of the Ohio State campus in a student housing neighborhood.

That’s when officers say the man tried to drive away.

7 arrested in interstate heroin trafficking ring

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been indicted in the takedown of a heroin trafficking ring that stretched from Arizona to Ohio.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the indictments by a state grand jury in the case Thursday.

He says the defendants were indicted on 68 counts including sale of a narcotic drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, money laundering, fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, illegally conducting an enterprise and illegal control of an enterprise.

The charges are based on an investigation by the FBI’s Phoenix Field Division into heroin trafficking.

Agents allegedly found large amounts of heroin, cocaine and testosterone at a home.

The defendants also are accused of laundering more than $650,000 in cash to conceal income and fraudulently obtain food stamps and medical coverage.

Teacher suspended for saying “go back to your country”

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — A middle school teacher in Ohio who says he jokingly told a student to “go back to your country” has been suspended.

School officials in Chardon, near Cleveland, say science teacher Steve Patterson has a history of making inappropriate comments to students.

The district says the suspension comes after a student in November corrected the teacher for mispronouncing her name and he responded by saying “go back to your country.”

Patterson told school officials he was joking.

A resolution approved by the board this month says a student a year ago asked if Patterson was a dictator like Adolf Hitler. The board says he responded by saying “if I was Hitler, does that mean I put you in an oven?”

A message seeking comment was left with Patterson on Friday.

Mich. cops investigating Ohio school official

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — State police in Michigan are reopening an investigation into a former teacher recently elected to a school board in Ohio even though that district banned him from its buildings.

A Michigan State Police spokesman says they’re looking into sexual conduct allegations made against Patrick Hickey that go back to 1990.

A police report from 2106 says a woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Michigan. But authorities say she didn’t want to pursue charges.

Hickey has denied those allegations. State police say the woman now wants to move forward with charges.

He resigned as a superintendent in the Toledo area in 2015 and was banned after an altercation at the school. He won a board seat in November.

