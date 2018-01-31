38 Officers Graduate from Patrol’s Basic Peace Officer Class

COLUMBUS — Members of the 138th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Jan. 19 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. The 38 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 23 Ohio agencies.
The 22-week basic course began in August. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.
Officer Khyrell K. Baggoo, Westerville Division of Police, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.
Class honors went to the following:
- Overall Top Performer – Domenico T. Fumarola, Centerville Police Department
- Top Academics – Michael H. Habermann, Miamisburg Police Department
- Top Firearms – Domenico T. Fumarola, Centerville Police Department
- Top Physical Fitness – Domenico T. Fumarola, Centerville Police Department
- Top Driving – Tyler L. Bridwell, Hamilton Police Department
Retired Upper Arlington Police Chief Dwight A. Holcomb, also a previous executive director of the Ohio Investigative Unit, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed an audience of graduates, friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Director John Born, Department of Public Safety and Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks. Colonel Pride presented the certificates of training to the graduates.
Name; Agency
William B.J. Anderson; Sidney Police Department
Khyrell K. Baggoo; Westerville Division of Police
Corey A. Blodgett; Lima Police Department
Bryan J. Bowlin; Hamilton Police Department
Tyler L. Bridwell; Hamilton Police Department
Rachel A. Croskrey; Sidney Police Department
Cody L. Dent; Zanesville Police Department
James L. Dunn; Urbana Police Department
Ian P. Edinger; Findlay Police Department
James E. Finley; Zanesville Police Department
Domenico T. Fumarola; Centerville Police Department
Kyle D. Galloway; New Boston Police Department
Michael H. Habermann; Miamisburg Police Department
Samuel M. Harris; Urbana Police Department
Tyshaune N. Harris; Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department
Jonathan J. Hayes; Strongsville Police Department
Brandon M. Heindl; Sidney Police Department
Dwight D. Hicks; Richland County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan J. Klein; Miamisburg Police Department
Dillon L. Kliesch; Findlay Police Department
Keith A. Krupa; Richland County Sheriff’s Office
Atlanta D. Kuhn; Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Chase R. Lanning; Zanesville Police Department
Christopher M. Lemke; Lima Police Department
John A. Levy; Steubenville Police Department
Kyle A. Lindsey; Lancaster Police Department
Matthew J. Morselli; Reynoldsburg Police Department
Maxwell G. Newman; Delaware County Sheriff’s Office
Raven M. Ory; Medina Police Department
Brandon N. Phenix; Powell Police Department
Christopher R. Roley; Bowling Green Police Division
Cody C. Rollins; Lima Police Department
Brian V. Rolph; Sharonville Police Department
Kevin A. Schaefer; Bexley Police Department
Wali K. Shakir; Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department
Jakob C. Sigler; Findlay Police Department
Christopher J. Stotler; Stark County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary C. Swick; Delaware County Sheriff’s Office