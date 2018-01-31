38 Officers Graduate from Patrol’s Basic Peace Officer Class

COLUMBUS — Members of the 138th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Jan. 19 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. The 38 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 23 Ohio agencies.

The 22-week basic course began in August. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

Officer Khyrell K. Baggoo, Westerville Division of Police, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

Class honors went to the following:

Overall Top Performer – Domenico T. Fumarola, Centerville Police Department

Top Academics – Michael H. Habermann, Miamisburg Police Department

Top Firearms – Domenico T. Fumarola, Centerville Police Department

Top Physical Fitness – Domenico T. Fumarola, Centerville Police Department

Top Driving – Tyler L. Bridwell, Hamilton Police Department

Retired Upper Arlington Police Chief Dwight A. Holcomb, also a previous executive director of the Ohio Investigative Unit, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed an audience of graduates, friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Director John Born, Department of Public Safety and Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent, provided remarks. Colonel Pride presented the certificates of training to the graduates.

Name; Agency

William B.J. Anderson; Sidney Police Department

Khyrell K. Baggoo; Westerville Division of Police

Corey A. Blodgett; Lima Police Department

Bryan J. Bowlin; Hamilton Police Department

Tyler L. Bridwell; Hamilton Police Department

Rachel A. Croskrey; Sidney Police Department

Cody L. Dent; Zanesville Police Department

James L. Dunn; Urbana Police Department

Ian P. Edinger; Findlay Police Department

James E. Finley; Zanesville Police Department

Domenico T. Fumarola; Centerville Police Department

Kyle D. Galloway; New Boston Police Department

Michael H. Habermann; Miamisburg Police Department

Samuel M. Harris; Urbana Police Department

Tyshaune N. Harris; Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department

Jonathan J. Hayes; Strongsville Police Department

Brandon M. Heindl; Sidney Police Department

Dwight D. Hicks; Richland County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan J. Klein; Miamisburg Police Department

Dillon L. Kliesch; Findlay Police Department

Keith A. Krupa; Richland County Sheriff’s Office

Atlanta D. Kuhn; Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Chase R. Lanning; Zanesville Police Department

Christopher M. Lemke; Lima Police Department

John A. Levy; Steubenville Police Department

Kyle A. Lindsey; Lancaster Police Department

Matthew J. Morselli; Reynoldsburg Police Department

Maxwell G. Newman; Delaware County Sheriff’s Office

Raven M. Ory; Medina Police Department

Brandon N. Phenix; Powell Police Department

Christopher R. Roley; Bowling Green Police Division

Cody C. Rollins; Lima Police Department

Brian V. Rolph; Sharonville Police Department

Kevin A. Schaefer; Bexley Police Department

Wali K. Shakir; Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department

Jakob C. Sigler; Findlay Police Department

Christopher J. Stotler; Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Zachary C. Swick; Delaware County Sheriff’s Office