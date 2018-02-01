Ohio’s Newest Challenger for Ohio State Treasurer

Neil Patel to face off with Rob Richardson in Democratic Primary

Columbus (January 27, 2018) — Neil Patel, shocks Democrats by publicly announcing his candidacy for the Ohio State Treasurer’s race, Epicenter Event Space, 2100 Morse Centre Road, a site aimed at rallying his supporters.

Waiting until almost the filing deadline, Neil Patel, a resident of Westerville officially launches his campaign to a crowd of supporters. The campaign has been developing at rapid speed. In the last two days, he has been able to launch a website, which can be found at www.neilforohio.com, establish social accounts, and he has personally made an in-kind contribution of $300,000 to his own campaign committee.

He is campaigning on investing in education, the growth of business, and rehabilitating an outdated public transportation system. Having thirty-eight years of success in business, Neil sees this as an opportunity to give back to the country that has given him a chance to achieve the American Dream.

Neil comes into the race with an extensive background in business and a long history of developing new businesses over the Midwest. He has experience in multiple sectors of the economy: food and beverage coffeehouse, finance, hospitality, and insurance. For the last fourteen years he has worked for New York Life, and is the President and Chairman of the Central Ohio Chapter of Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). He has worked with refugees from several countries, as well as, immigrants in Central Ohio.

