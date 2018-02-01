State Highway Patrol briefs

Troopers seize 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana in Miami County

PIQUA – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Georgia man after a traffic stop in Miami County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana valued at approximately $226,950.

On January 24, 2018 at 8:42 a.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan registration for an improper lane change and a following too close violation on Interstate 75 near milepost 84. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Kasheem R. Hill, 26, of Marietta, Ga., was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison and up to a $17,500 fine.

Troopers seize 72 pounds of marijuana in Lucas County

MAUMEE – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Mexico man after a traffic stop in Lucas County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 72 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $168,120.

On January 24, 2018 at 12:41 p.m., troopers stopped a 2012 Chevy Malibu with Tennessee registration for a following too close violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 56. The driver did not have a valid driver license. An administrative inventory of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The suspect, Abraham Valdovinos-Lopez, 32, of Guadalajara, Mexico, was incarcerated in the Lucas County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

