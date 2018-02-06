SourcePoint offers caregiver support groups

SourcePoint is pleased to host guest speaker Shirley Brooks-Jones on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to noon, at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. The presentation is open to all Delaware County residents.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Brooks-Jones was a passenger on Delta Flight 15 from Frankfurt to Atlanta, one of dozens of flights rerouted to Gander, Newfoundland due to the terrorist attacks. Brooks-Jones is one of nearly 8,000 passengers, known as the “plane people,” stranded in a town of 10,000 residents for days.

On Feb. 14, Brooks-Jones will share her story about the generosity of the people of Newfoundland and the relationships that endured as a result of that experience.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

SourcePoint provides free caregiver support groups at three locations in Delaware County: Delaware, Powell, and Sunbury. Caregiver support groups are led by trained staff and allow individuals caring for a family member to share experiences with other caregivers, discover new resources, and ask questions.

Support groups are held monthly at the following locations:

• SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, on the second Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.

• The Ganzhorn Suites, 10271 Sawmill Parkway, Powell, on the fourth Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.

• St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E. State Route 37, Sunbury, on the third Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Support groups are open to Delaware County residents and those caring for a loved one in Delaware County. Registration is required for all support groups. Call Jessica Adams, SourcePoint’s caregiver program coordinator, at 740-203-2399 or register online at MySourcePoint.org/caregiver.

SourcePoint’s caregiver programs are funded in part by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

Meetings in Delaware, Powell, Sunbury