CenMac Metalworks Invests More than $8.6M for Marion Facility Expansion

Central Machinery Company LLC (DBA CenMac Metalworks), a family-owned manufacturing company that performs laser cutting, CNC machining, robotic and manual welding, stamping and plasma cutting, has announced plans to expand its facility in Marion, creating 55 new jobs. Hiring for production positions will begin in Q3 2018.

The 30,000-square-foot expansion of the existing facility on 1339 E Fairground Road will be used to accommodate the company’s 25 percent year-over-year growth. CenMac Metalworks will invest more than $8.6 million for the expansion, including $4.9 million for building costs, $3.5 million for monitoring and evaluation and $265,000 for training.

“The strong workforce in Marion and in the Columbus Region as a whole has helped fuel our company’s ongoing growth,” said Rod Galbreath, president, CenMac Metalworks. “This investment will enable us to upgrade our capabilities and provide the much needed expansion for this phase of our growth.”

“CenMac has received great support from many Marion-area resources, including the Marion County Regional Planning Commission, Marion CAN DO!, Marion County Job and Family Services, Columbus 2020 and our consultants, Mayflower Capital Group. We are proud to call Marion home for nearly 60 years,” said Rod Galbreath.

“We are happy and excited to help facilitate CenMac Metalworks’ ongoing growth in Marion,” said Scott Schertzer, Mayor, City of Marion. “The company’s decision to stay and expand here further establishes the Region as a manufacturing leader and highlights the strength of our skilled workforce.”

“CenMac Metalworks’ investment in Ohio is an example of how advanced manufacturing companies are leveraging this state’s talent, innovation and resources to rapidly grow here,” said JobsOhio Managing Director for Advanced Technology Glenn Richardson. “Along with Columbus 2020, we look forward to working with CenMac Metalworks as it more than doubles its number of associates in Marion.”

Central Machinery Company LLC

Central Machinery Company, also known as CenMac Metalworks, is a family-owned manufacturing company that specializes in laser-cutting, forming, CNC machining and welding. It also offers other capabilities including plasma cutting and metal stamping. Learn more at CenmacMetalworks.com.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_cenmac.jpg

Submitted

Information for this story was provided by Columbus 2020.

Information for this story was provided by Columbus 2020.