Law Enforcement Leaders Endorse O’Brien for Congress

DELAWARE – A coalition of law enforcement officials announced their support for Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien’s campaign to represent Ohio’s 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The group of law enforcement officials includes:

· Russell Martin, Delaware County Sheriff

· Ken Oswalt, Former Licking County Prosecutor

· Tim Bailey, Marion County Sheriff

· Ray Grogan, Marion County Prosecutor

· Charles Howland, Morrow County Prosecutor

· Gary D. Bishop, Richland County Prosecutor

· Bambi Couch Page, former Richland County Prosecutor

The law enforcement coalition has rallied behind O’Brien’s campaign, citing her record as a prosecutor, and the need for a new approach from our representatives in Washington.

“I know Carol as a prosecutor with high integrity – someone who will uphold the law and defend the Constitution in Congress in the same manner she has done here in Ohio,” said former Licking County Prosecutor Ken Oswalt. “With everything we are seeing coming out of Washington these days, it’s important we send someone to Congress who knows what it means to represent the people – not just another politician.”

“I’ve known Carol from her years of experience as an attorney and a prosecutor,” added former Richland County Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page. “I know she possesses the vision, expertise and sound judgment to move this country forward as our representative in Congress.”

O’Brien, a prosecutor with over 35 years of trial experience, previously served as an Assistant Ohio Attorney General, serving as Chief Counsel of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and Principal Attorney with the Corrections Litigation Section, where she represented State Corrections Officials and Officers in State and Federal Court litigation.

“I’m behind Carol 100%,” said Sheriff Bailey. “We worked together on a number of cases in the Organized Crime Investigations Commission that came to successful fruition with her efforts. Knowing how she works, and seeing her work as a county prosecutor, I have no doubt she will represent the values of our district, and bring the same level of toughness to Congress.”

O’Brien was previously endorsed by Auditor of State and Ohio Attorney General candidate Dave Yost, and Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin.

“I am grateful and humbled by the continued outpouring of support for our campaign by the law enforcement community,” said O’Brien. “I look forward to continuing our work together to keep Ohio’s families and communities safe.”

VIEW PAC Endorses O’Brien for Congress

DELAWARE – Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee (VIEW PAC) endorsed Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien’s campaign for the Republican primary in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.

VIEW PAC was founded in 1997 with the mission to elect qualified, viable Republican women to Congress.

“Carol O’Brien meets and exceeds the criteria we look for in supporting a candidate,” said Julie Conway, Executive Director of VIEW PAC. “Her experience as prosecutor, record as Constitutional Conservative, and dedication to keeping America safe make her the clear choice for Ohio’s 12th district.”

VIEW PAC is exclusively dedicated to protecting and increasing the number of Republican women in the US House and US Senate, with the singular goal of strategically providing financial support for campaigns.

“I’m very excited to receive the support of VIEW PAC,” said O’Brien. “They have done an incredible job of supporting great candidates, and great Members of Congress over the years, and I’m looking forward to working with them as our campaign continues to gain momentum.”

O’Brien was previously endorsed by Auditor of State and Ohio Attorney General candidate Dave Yost, Republican leaders across Delaware County, and a coalition of law enforcement officials from Ohio’s 12th district.

O’Brien for Congress Statement on State of Campaign

DELAWARE – The O’Brien for Congress campaign released the following statement regarding the end of the year finance report, and the state of the campaign:

“In the short time since Carol O’Brien began her fundraising efforts for this race, we’ve seen an incredible amount of enthusiasm and support for her candidacy. Since the calendar turned, we have raised over $100,000 from people across the district, and from highly respected parties nationally. With nearly $150,000 raised, several fundraising events scheduled in the coming weeks, and endorsements continuing to come in, it is clear Carol O’Brien has emerged as the preferred, Constitutional Conservative candidate to represent Ohio’s 12th District in Congress.”

