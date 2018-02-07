Delaware County Republican Party Endorses Brenner and Martin

The Delaware County Republican Party has formally endorsed candidates for the open Delaware County state legislative seats in 2018. The party’s full central committee met on the evening of January 18th and issued the following endorsements:

Andrew Brenner for 19th District State Senator. Brenner is seeking the Republican nomination in the May 8, 2018 primary election for the seat currently held by State Senator Kris Jordan, who will vacate the office at the end of the year due to term limits. The district is comprised of all of Delaware County, all of Knox County and parts of Franklin County. Brenner has served as a State Representative since 2011 and is a former Delaware County Recorder. He is the Chairman of the Ohio House Education and Career Readiness Committee and resides in Powell.

Denise Martin for 67th District State Representative. Martin is seeking the Republican nomination in the May 8, 2018 primary election for the seat currently held by Andrew Brenner, who will vacate the office at the end of the year due to term limits. The district contains the western half of Delaware County, including Lewis Center, Powell, Ostrander and the City of Delaware. Martin currently serves as Administrator of the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court and is a former Marion County Assistant Prosecutor. She resides in Delaware.

The endorsements follow a report conducted by the county party’s Candidate Screening Sub-Committee, which solely and unanimously recommended both Brenner and Martin for the Central Committee’s full endorsement. That panel vetted candidates for the positions over the month of December, conducting thorough background checks, rigorous interviews, and extensive discussion of each candidate’s ability to hold office.

“Andrew Brenner has served us well as State Representative, and the overwhelming support of the Central Committee demonstrates the confidence they have in him continuing his service in the State Senate,” said Delaware County Republican Party Executive Committee Chairman Kristen Frissora. “Denise Martin is a dynamic and experienced leader who will be a fresh voice and strong advocate for Delaware County in the Statehouse,” continued Frissora.

The Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee’s endorsement will allow the Party to expend funds in support of Martin and Brenner’s campaigns, including listing on the Republican slate card for the May 8th primary election. “The Delaware County Republican Party looks forward to fully supporting Andrew and Denise over the next several months,” said Frissora.

The Delaware County Republican Party has not yet considered endorsement in the open 12th district congressional race.

State Rep. Andrew O. Brenner – Republican Candidate for State Senate

Facebook Post, December 30, 2017 at 1:06 p.m.

After being asked many times whether I will endorse a candidate for the 67th Ohio House seat — the seat from which I will be term-limited after this term — I want to make it clear that I will not be endorsing anyone for the seat. I do not believe it is my right to attempt to choose who fills the seat. I am running for Ohio Senate (19th district).

Part of what so many people despise today about politics is that they believe the winners are chosen before the people even go to the ballot box. I absolutely do not believe in that kind of dirty politicking, and I will not get involved in that.

On the Republican side, there are three candidates (Jordan, Lorenz & Martin) who screened for the endorsement. One of them will likely be the Republican nominee after the people vote May 8.

