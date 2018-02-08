Big Walnut – DACC FFA Members Selected for Ohio Youth Capital Challenge

SUNBURY, OH – Three students from the Big Walnut – DACC Agricultural Science Education program were selected to participate in the Ohio Youth Capital Challenge. The Capital Challenge is an interactive civic education program designed to actively engage youth in the civic life of their communities.

Liz Ansel, Faye Dean, and Madi Withrow were three of 40 students selected from more than 150 applications. Students selected for the program were nominated by Ohio 4-H, the Ohio Farm Bureau Youth, and the Ohio FFA Association.

Students in the challenge will select a civic issue impacting their school or community, complete research, and propose a public policy to deal with that issue or problem. Each group will also develop an action plan detailing the steps to take to have the public policy proposal adopted by the appropriate government authorities. Throughout the program, students will also have the opportunity to meet with legislators, build leadership skills, and network with other students from around Ohio.

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is composed of 653,359 members belonging to one of 8,568 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_OYCC.jpg

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for this story was provided by Jeffrey Stimmell.

Information for this story was provided by Jeffrey Stimmell.