Westerville Strong — We Love WPD

Two Westerville Division of Police officers were slain in the line of duty on Feb. 10: Anthony Morelli, a 29-year WPD veteran, a husband and a father of two; and Eric Joering, a 16-year WPD veteran, a husband and a father of four.

The police department said a joint funeral service for the officers will take place Friday, Feb. 16 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 313 North State Street, Westerville.

There will be a public viewing from 10 a.m. to noon, and the funeral begins at 1 p.m. If attending, arrive no earlier than 9:30 a.m. Following the service, there will be a procession through Uptown Westerville.

The following roads will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — County Line Road between Africa Road and State Street; State Street between County Line Road and Old County Line Road; and Moss Road.

Also be aware that Westerville City Schools will be closed on Friday.

Behind Westerville City Hall, a City of Delaware police cruiser sits in the parking lot. Due to the fatal shootings on Feb. 10, the Westerville Police Department is taking the week off, and their shifts are being covered by other local police departments. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_DELAWARE-POLICE-ASSIST-WPD-1-1-1.jpg Behind Westerville City Hall, a City of Delaware police cruiser sits in the parking lot. Due to the fatal shootings on Feb. 10, the Westerville Police Department is taking the week off, and their shifts are being covered by other local police departments. The entrance to Westerville City Hall has photos of officers Joering and Morelli. On Thursday morning, there were still people putting blue ribbons in support of the police on any trees or posts all over town. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_DOOR-AT-CITY-HALL-1.jpg The entrance to Westerville City Hall has photos of officers Joering and Morelli. On Thursday morning, there were still people putting blue ribbons in support of the police on any trees or posts all over town. The City of Westerville’s First Responders Memorial Park on Main Street was the site of a vigil Feb. 13 that drew thousands of mourners. A few reminders linger from that vigil, and city officials have said a permanent memorial to the slain officers will be built at the park. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_FIRST-RESPONDERS-MEMORIAL-1.jpg The City of Westerville’s First Responders Memorial Park on Main Street was the site of a vigil Feb. 13 that drew thousands of mourners. A few reminders linger from that vigil, and city officials have said a permanent memorial to the slain officers will be built at the park. It started as flowers, flags and balloons on the steps of the Westerville Police Department. Now, Officer Anthony Morelli’s cruiser is covered with the public’s tributes and tokens of appreciation. A tent covers the cruiser itself. People signed a banner behind the cruiser, and down the street, a Billy Graham Chaplain Ministry truck has been parked for the last couple days. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_OFFICER-MORELLI-S-CRUISER-NOW-COVERED-1.jpg It started as flowers, flags and balloons on the steps of the Westerville Police Department. Now, Officer Anthony Morelli’s cruiser is covered with the public’s tributes and tokens of appreciation. A tent covers the cruiser itself. People signed a banner behind the cruiser, and down the street, a Billy Graham Chaplain Ministry truck has been parked for the last couple days. The white star that traditionally hangs over State Street in uptown Westerville during the Christmas season is now blue in memory of slain officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. Some have suggested the star and banner remain up through the remainder of the year. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_STAR-OVER-STATE-NOW-BLUE-1.jpg The white star that traditionally hangs over State Street in uptown Westerville during the Christmas season is now blue in memory of slain officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. Some have suggested the star and banner remain up through the remainder of the year. Like other communities that have faced tragedies from shootings or terrorist activities, the city has used the hashtag Westerville Strong as a show of support. This sign was put up in front of City Hall, and another sign next to it says We Love WPD. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_WESTERVILLE-STRONG-1.jpg Like other communities that have faced tragedies from shootings or terrorist activities, the city has used the hashtag Westerville Strong as a show of support. This sign was put up in front of City Hall, and another sign next to it says We Love WPD.

