Secretary of State Jon Husted Receives Statewide Candidate Petitions for May Primary

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today (Feb. 7) announced the complete list of candidates who filed with his office to run for statewide offices. Candidates filing petitions include:

Attorney General

Steve Dettelbach (D)

Dave Yost (R)

Auditor of State

Keith Faber (R)

Kelli Prather (D)

Zack Space (D)

Governor/Lt. Governor

Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton (D)

Mike DeWine/Jon Husted (R)

Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn (D)

Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett R. Joseph (G)

Jonathan Heavey/Adam Hudak (D)

Dennis John Kucinich/Tara L. Samples (D)

Bill O’Neill/Chantelle C. Lewis (D)

Connie Pillich/Scott Schertzer (D)

Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder (D)

Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd (D)

Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth (R)

Secretary of State

Kathleen Clyde (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Supreme Court

Craig Baldwin (R) – Term Commencing 1/1/2019

Mary DeGenaro (R) – Term Commencing 1/2/2019

Michael Donnelly (D) – Term Commencing 1/1/2019

Melody Stewart (D) – Term Commencing 1/2/2019

Treasurer of State

Sandra O’Brien (R)

Neil Patel (D)

Rob Richardson (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

United States Senate

Melissa Ackison (R)

Sherrod Brown (D)

Don Elijah Eckhart (R)

Mike Gibbons (R)

Dan Kiley (R)

Jim Renacci (R)

The Secretary of State’s office will process and catalog the petitions prior to sending them to the county boards of elections, which are tasked with verifying that the signatures collected represent qualified electors of Ohio who are registered at the address provided. County boards have been instructed to complete their review of statewide candidate petitions by Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must have collected a certain number of signatures from qualified electors. Major party candidates need 1,000 signatures and minor party candidates need 500 signatures.

AP Explains: Competing redistricting plans emerge in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS — A pair of competing proposals aimed at changing Ohio’s rules for congressional map-making could appear on separate statewide ballots later this year.

The dueling proposals come amid national concern that current gerrymandered maps — in Ohio and other states — are largely responsible for the heightened partisanship and gridlock in Washington.

Democrats, Republicans and voter advocacy groups all agree changes are needed, just not on what they should look like. Here’s a look at how Ohio’s system works now and details of both reform proposals:

___

OHIO’S CURRENT SYSTEM

States must redraw their congressional district boundaries every 10 years to align with updated U.S. Census figures.

Ohio currently has 16 representatives in the U.S. House. It’s expected to lose another congressional seat in 2020 after population losses are tallied, for a net loss of nine seats since 1971. The new map would go into effect in 2022.

Under current law, Ohio’s state Legislature draws the new lines.

All maps face some restrictions. The U.S. Constitution requires each district to have about the same number of people. The federal Voting Rights Act contains provisions designed to prevent splintering, packing or manipulating minority populations in a manner that impedes their political participation.

But the sway this process gives to the Legislature’s majority party — currently the Republicans — has fueled calls for years for a fairer, more bipartisan system.

___

STATE LAWMAKER’S FIX

State Sen. Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, proposed a resolution Jan. 17 that he said “is fair and equitable no matter which party is in the majority.” He’d like to see it make this May’s ballot.

Under the plan:

— The Legislature would propose a 10-year map that requires a three-fifth vote in each chamber and a one-third minority vote to be enacted.

— Consideration is given to making districts more compact, limiting splits of counties, prohibiting dividing or carving out a congressional district within a county, and disallowing multiple splits of counties to elongate districts, as was done with Ohio’s last map.

— Smaller counties could not be split more than once; populous ones could be split more.

— If the Legislature can’t agree, the process goes to the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission. Any new 10-year map would require four of seven commission votes, including at least two from minority-party members. If the panel can’t agree, a four-year map would go into effect.

— The Legislature could approve the four-year map as the new 10-year map with a 50-percent vote in each chamber that includes one-fifth of the minority party.

Opponents said the plan leaves the Legislature in charge and doesn’t go far enough to require approval by both parties. They charges that differing splitting rules for small and large would disadvantage Democrats concentrated in urban areas.

___

VOTING ADVOCATES’ PLAN

Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio, a coalition that includes the League of Women Voters, Ohio NAACP and Common Cause, is gathering signatures to place a constitutional redistricting amendment on November’s ballot.

Their proposal would:

— Transfer responsibility for redrawing congressional district lines to the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission, which includes the governor, secretary of state, state auditor and one person each appointed by the Ohio House and Senate majority and minority leaders.

— Allow any Ohio citizen to propose a plan for the Commission’s consideration.

— Prohibit any district map from being drawn to favor or disfavor a political party or candidates and requires it to closely correspond to the state’s overall partisan make-up.

— Require any district map to minimize splitting of counties, municipalities and townships and prohibit splitting any county more than once.

— Contain districts that are nearly equal in population as well as geographically contiguous and compact and that respect the Voting Rights Act and other state and federal laws.

Follow Julie Carr Smyth on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jcarrsmyth.

Ohio lawmakers, groups reach deal on redistricting proposal

By AP

COLUMBUS (AP) — Backers of competing proposals aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts have agreed on a single constitutional amendment to put before voters.

The amendment proposed for the May ballot is aimed at curbing gerrymandering, the manipulation of district boundaries for political advantage.

The GOP-controlled Senate on Monday approved the proposal reached by Democrats, Republicans and voter advocacy groups. The House is expected to consider it Tuesday.

Compared with the current system, the proposal would reduce how many counties are split into multiple districts, allowing only about one-fourth of Ohio’s 88 counties to be divided into more than one district.

The proposal also would require support from at least half of the minority party in each chamber to get a 10-year map approved by the Ohio Legislature. If the House and Senate can’t reach such agreement, the map-making process would move to an existing bipartisan commission, and if that were to fail, the majority party eventually could make a shorter-term four-year map under more restrictions.

If voters approve the amendment, the coalition of groups known as Fair Districts = Fair Elections wouldn’t go forward with the separate redistricting ballot issue that it has been gathering signatures to put before voters in November.

“Our line in the sand has always 100 percent been a bipartisan process that prevents favoring one politician over another politician based on party and keeps communities together,” Ohio Environmental Council executive director Heather Taylor-Miesle, a leader of the coalition, told The (Toledo) Blade. “We feel very strongly that this accomplishes all three of those things.”

States must redraw congressional district boundaries every 10 years to align with updated U.S. Census figures, and the job falls to the Ohio Legislature under current law. Republicans have firmly controlled 12 of Ohio’s 16 current congressional seats under the map crafted by the GOP in 2011, and that has fueled calls for a fairer, more bipartisan system.

Democrats, Republicans and voter advocacy groups had agreed that changes are needed but disagreed about what those should be, leading to some heated negotiations during the past week.

Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor Launches Campaign for Congress

Promises to be a fighter for jobs, health care, and fixing Washington dysfunction

COLUMBUS – Small business owner and Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor announced his campaign for Congress in Ohio’s Twelfth Congressional District. O’Connor will focus his campaign on protecting health care coverage, creating economic opportunities for working families in central Ohio, and fixing the partisan dysfunction in Washington.

“I was raised in a family that taught me the value of service and giving back, and that’s exactly why I’m running for Congress – to help fix the dysfunction in Washington and give the people of central Ohio the representation they deserve,” said Danny O’Connor.“I couldn’t sit out this fight because as a small business owner, the son of a breast cancer survivor, and a reformer who has worked to fix what’s broken with our government, I know exactly what’s at stake in this election.”

As Franklin County Recorder, O’Connor has helped turn the office around to make it more efficient for taxpayers and instituted reforms that helped homeowners, veterans, and the homeless <http://www.dispatch.com/news/20170914/franklin-county-recorder-to-store-birth-certificates-for-homeless> . And O’Connor created the first paid family leave program at the Recorder’s Office, giving his employees the opportunity to take care of themselves or their loved ones without having to worry about making ends meet.

Danny O’Connor was born and raised in rural Ohio. He attended Wright State University and then spent a year in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps as a legal advocate helping veterans, immigrants, and families stricken by poverty who had nowhere else to turn. After law school, he worked at the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office. O’Connor then started a law practice, serving people in the community and helping to run a small business. Danny O’Connor was elected Franklin County Recorder in 2016.

OH12 CONSTITUENTS HOLD “FLAT PAT” RETIREMENT PARTY FOR FORMER REP. PAT TIBERI AND CELEBRATE THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF INDIVISIBLE: OHIO DISTRICT 12

COLUMBUS — Tonight (Jan. 30) at the North Broadway United Methodist Church in Columbus, constituents of Ohio’s 12th Congressional District held a “Flat Pat” retirement party for Pat Tiberi, who recently resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives. Flat Pat is a cardboard cutout of Tiberi created as a stand-in for the real member of Congress, who refused to attend town hall meetings with constituents.

In addition to bidding farewell to Tiberi, the event celebrated the one-year anniversary of Indivisible: Ohio District 12. Like thousands of Indivisible groups around the country, the OH12 group is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization formed to resist the Trump agenda—an agenda Rep. Tiberi consistently supported.

Over the past year, the OH12 group held town hall meetings (without Tiberi); organized forums, rallies, and protests; flooded Tiberi’s and Sen. Rob Portman’s offices with calls, emails, and postcards; and gathered for 50 straight weeks at Tiberi’s Worthington, Ohio, office to voice concerns directly with Tiberi’s staff.

Looking ahead, the OH12 group is organizing events for the special election to replace Tiberi and for the subsequent general election. For example, the group plans to hold a forum in which candidates can share their views and communicate directly with OH12 constituents. The group also will hold rallies and events that touch on a variety of pressing issues, including healthcare, national security, immigration, gerrymandering, the Russia investigation, and more.

Tonight Mitchell Lerner, a professor of history at the Ohio State University, reflected on the impact of the Indivisible movement on his life, Ohio politics, and the country. Though there is still a long way to go, Lerner noted that “Our victories have been amazing and inspirational, like the one we’re celebrating right now. Because if you think Pat Tiberi was going to give up his cushy and gerrymandered seat in Congress if this group hadn’t started holding him accountable, then I have a scholarship to Trump University I want to sell you.”

Lerner went on to say about the movement, “It’s empowered new people to come out and enter the political process in all sorts of ways they never would have considered before. It’s put pressures on Ohio politicians like we haven’t seen in decades. And above all else, it’s laid the groundwork for a brighter future.”

Retired Major General Dennis Laich began in a solemn tone: “I believe strongly that our democracy is threatened today, and that patriotism is being hijacked by dilettantes and charlatans that are imposters in this country.” He encouraged attendees to continue to be involved with key issues ranging from climate change and public education to economic inequality and national debt. “Tonight you give me hope that we can deal with these challenges,” said Laich.

Indivisible member Debbie Cooper talked about her participation in Indivisible events over the past year, including town hall meetings, calls to members of Congress, and repeated visits to Tiberi’s office. “I’m involved with Indivisible because I want to continue living in a democracy. I’m involved because I’m concerned about my children’s and grandchildren’s futures. I’m involved because it makes me feel a bit better about myself and about the state of the world. But selfishly, I’m involved because I enjoy it,” said Cooper. “Spending time working with Indivisible members has been an effective antidote to the anxiety and depression the current administration and Republicans in Congress have provoked.”

Westerville City Council member Valerie Cumming, flanked by two of her daughters, discussed her journey from Women’s March participant to first-time candidate. Cumming is optimistic about 2018. “I want it to be the kind of year that we tell our daughters about and that they tell their daughters about. The year their mothers, and their grandmothers, and their friends, and their aunts, and their neighbors, and their sisters came together, raised their voices—and sometimes their fists—and changed the world.”

The event this evening, whose full title was Flat Pat Retirement Party—State of OH12 and Resistance Resolutions, began with a fair for Indivisible subgroups and concluded with refreshments and conversation. The musical group Vocal Resistance led attendees in song.

Photos and videos from tonight’s event can be found in several tweets with the hashtags #OH12, #ByeTiberi, and #NoFreePass.

Follow Indivisible: Ohio District 12 on Twitter @OhioDistrict12 and monitor the hashtags #IndivisibleOH12 and #OH12.

TUESDAY: OH12 CONSTITUENTS WILL HOLD “FLAT PAT” RETIREMENT PARTY FOR FORMER REP. PAT TIBERI

On Tuesday, January 30, constituents of Ohio’s 12th Congressional District will hold a retirement party for Pat Tiberi, who recently resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives. The event’s main title—Flat Pat Retirement Party—references the cardboard cutout of Tiberi created as a stand-in for the real member of Congress, who refused to attend town hall meetings with constituents.

In addition to bidding farewell to Tiberi, the event will celebrate the one-year anniversary of Indivisible: Ohio District 12, highlight the group’s successes so far, and look ahead to the second year of resisting the Trump agenda. Plans include organizing for the special election to replace Tiberi (to be held in August) and the general election (in November).

Event speakers will include Indivisible OH12 team leaders plus OSU professor Mitchell Lerner, Westerville City Council member Valerie Cumming, and retired Major General Dennis Laich. The musical group Vocal Resistance will lead attendees in song.

The event will begin with a fair for Indivisible subgroups (5:30–6:30pm); continue with the main program of speakers and presentations (6:30–7:30pm); and end with activities, refreshments, conversation, and fellowship (7:30–8:30pm).

WHO: Constituents of Ohio Congressional District 12

WHAT: Flat Pat Retirement Party—State of OH12 and Resistance Resolutions

WHEN: Tuesday, January 30, 5:30–8:30pm. Main program begins 6:30pm.

WHERE:

North Broadway United Methodist Church

48 E. North Broadway St.

Columbus, Ohio 43214

Petition for Constitutional Amendment Related to Kidney Dialysis Certified

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office certified a petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution regarding standards and payment requirements for kidney dialysis services.

On January 30, 2018, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend the Ohio Constitution, entitled “Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection Amendment” from legal counsel for the petitioning committee. The petition was certified today as containing both the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters and a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposed amendment.

“Without passing upon the advisability of the approval or rejection of the measure to be referred, but pursuant to the duties imposed upon the Attorney General’s Office […] I hereby certify that the summary is a fair and truthful statement of the proposed law,” Attorney General DeWine stated in the certification letter.

Once the summary language and initial signatures are certified, the Ohio Ballot Board must determine if the amendments contains a single issue or multiple issues. The petitioners must then collect signatures for each issue from registered voters in each of 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, equal to 5 percent of the total vote cast in the county for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election. Total signatures collected statewide must also equal 10 percent of the total vote cast for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.

The full text of today’s letters and the amendment petitions submitted can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.

Ohio Republican Party endorses Dave Yost for attorney general

February 9, 2018

Columbus—The Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee voted unanimously to endorse Auditor of State Dave Yost in the race for attorney general today.

“I am grateful to be entrusted with my party’s standard, which I will bear with honor,” Yost said. “I will fight for right, with Lincoln’s faith that right makes might.”

Dave Yost is serving in his second term as Auditor of State, and is running to become Ohio’s next attorney general. Prior to becoming State Auditor, Yost served as the prosecutor for Delaware County, where he won convictions against the county’s largest drug ring, and successfully prosecuted Delaware’s first ever capital murder case. As Auditor of State, Yost’s work has led to criminal convictions for 140 corrupt public officials. Yost has also been a watchdog for government abuse and overspending, finding close to $30 million in Medicaid fraud. As attorney general, Dave Yost will tackle Ohio’s opioid epidemic, root out human trafficking across the state, and end burdensome business regulations in Ohio.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_vote.jpg