New council members sworn in

2018 Budget

The 2018 budget was approved with anticipated revenues of $2.2 million and expenditures of $1.9 million. Nearly one-third of the budget is the sewer utility.

2018 Village Council

At the Village of Galena’s January 8 Council Organizational meeting, Mayor Thomas Hopper swore in new Council members Kathy Krupa and Bob Molter and re-elected Council members David Simmons and David Walker. Council elected Walker as its 2018 president and finalized committee appointments including appointing the final two members to the Galena New Community Authority (NCA) board. Levi Koehler was appointed to a one-year term and Ron Lehman will serve two-years. Kathy Krupa will represent Council and Mark Brooks was re-appointed to the Zoning and Planning Commission.

Sewer Fees Increase

Council passed an ordinance to increase sewer use fees 3%. Effective February 1, residential single family rates will increase to $59.49 per month or $178.47 per quarter.

First quarter sewer bills will be sent out Feb. 1. Residents with automatic withdrawals are encouraged to notify their banks to change the amount.

New WWTP

Most of 2017 was spent designing Galena’s new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). The Village opted to use the design/build process and Council approved negotiating a contract with Workman Industrial Services to build a 250,000 gallons per day membrane bioreactor plant. The Village will ask the Ohio Water Development Authority for a loan. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued a Permit to Install.

Blues and Fiery Foods Fest

Council approved June 30 as the date for the new Blues and Fiery Foods Fest being organized by Chris Underwood.

Story Telling Day

The Galena Historic Foundation Museum will be closed in February and will reopen March 3 for the annual Story Telling event at 1 p.m. at the Village Hall.

Gene Fuller will speak about the Galena Brick plant. We encourage everyone to come out and hear about this interesting part of Galena’s history.

Galena Historic Foundation meetings are the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St. Thanks to all for your continued support!

2017 Highlights

Staff presented annual reports summarizing 2017 activities. Highlights include development activities such as accepting the Walnut Creek infrastructure; rezoning Arrowhead Lake Estates and final engineering progress; Ross Estates’ annexation, rezoning, and final engineering; Retreats at Dustin annexation and rezoning; Estates at Blackhawk’s Phase D final engineering progress; and, creation of the Galena New Community Authority.

Code compliance staff conducted zoning permit and property maintenance violations inspections and worked with property owners to bring properties into compliance. Four variances were approved and staff worked with various businesses on development plans including ongoing work to bring Sambuca’s Nursery and Greenhouse and the Galena Commerce Center into compliance.

Work continues on new subdivision regulations.

The Galena Historic Foundation Museum grand opening in the Village Hall was held in October.

New cemetery rules and fees were instituted and a grave space inventory was completed.

The 2015-2016 audit was completed by the state auditor.

The Village created a Storm Water Management Plan and partnered with the Village of Sunbury and the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District. The Village also partnered with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office on a grant application to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for assistance with the State Route 3/Walnut St./S. Galena Rd. lane improvements/traffic light project. Staff worked with engineers to explore the reasons for the problems with the brick portion of Walnut St. and subsequently submitted an OPWC application to fund brick replacement. Galena partnered with Berkshire Township on an OPWC application to rebuild Alexander Rd. A safety study was completed on Walnut St. Phase 4. Heathermere streets were crack sealed.

Issues on the new Galena Brick Trail bridge deck will be repaired in 2018. The Village was awarded a Clean Ohio Trails Grant for the $174,000 Galena Brick Trail Phase 2 project north of Holmes St. Galena also submitted a grant application for the Galena Brick Trail Phase 3 that will extend and connect the Ohio to Erie Trail to Sunbury. The $488,000 project includes donation of the railroad bed by Arrowhead Lake Ventures.

The Village hosted a multi-jurisdictional group to discuss safety concerns at Old 3C Highway and Weisse and Dustin roads. Several benches were donated and an Eagle Scout repainted the Miller Park basketball court. New picnic tables and trash cans were purchased and bird boxes and a feeder were installed.

Personnel

In a recap of 2017 personnel matters, long-time Zoning Clerk Sally Hopper succumbed to cancer in April.

Fiscal Officer Marty Mazzie retired in December. Dr. Tom Marshall was hired as environmental engineer to shepherd design and construction of the new wastewater treatment plant.

For 2018, Council appointed Michelle Dearth as assistant fiscal officer; Suzanne Rease as fiscal officer and zoning clerk; David LaValle as zoning and property maintenance inspector and floodplain administrator; Jeanna Burrell as village administrator; Levi Koehler as code compliance assistant, deputy zoning inspector, and maintenance employee; Josh Cherubini as maintenance supervisor; Cody Hale as maintenance employee; Ken Molnar as village solicitor; and, Tom Marshall as environmental engineer.

Council also approved 2018 contracts for the City of Delaware for prosecutorial services and Professional Package Plant Services to operate the wastewater treatment system.

Adams Recognized

Mayor Hopper presented Dave Adams with a Mayor’s Proclamation recognizing his service on Village Council since August 2012 and as Council President since January of 2013. He served on the Personnel, Security, Infrastructure, Annexation, Facilities, and Income Tax Review committees. Adams represented the Village on the BST&G Fire Board from 2014-15 and on the Zoning and Planning Commission in 2016-17. Adams did not seek re-election.

Galena Dates

All meetings are at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall Council Chambers, 109 Harrison St., unless noted otherwise.

Zoning & Planning Commission meetings are on the third Wednesdays of each month. Council meetings are on the fourth Mondays of each month or are noted ** when they move due to a holiday or spring break.

Residential trash days are on Fridays but move to Saturdays due to New Year’s, Memorial, Independence, Labor, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays. Saturday dates are noted.

Feb. 19: President’s Day – Offices Closed

Feb. 21: Zoning & Planning Commission

Feb. 26: Council Meeting

Contacts

Village Offices: 740-965-2484, FAX 740-965-5424, web: www.galenaohio.org

Jeanna Burrell: administrator@galenaohio.org

Josh Cherubini: maintenance@galenaohio.org

Michelle Dearth: fiscalofficer2@galenaohio.org

Thomas Hopper: mayor@galenaohio.org 740-965-1024

Levi Koehler: codecompliance2@galenaohio.org

Dave LaValle: codecompliance@galenaohio.org

Suzanne Rease: fiscalofficer@galenaohio.org

In an emergency, dial 911

BST&G Fire District: 740-965-3841, www.bstgfiredistrict.org

Waste Management: 866-797-9018

Cable: Spectrum 855-472-8553

Cemetery: Suzanne, 740-965-2484

Columbia Gas: 800-344-4077

Del. Co. EMS: 833-2190, www.delcoems.org

Del-Co Water: 740-548-7746

Dog Warden: 740-368-1915

Electric: AEP, 800-277-2177

Galena Post Office: 740-965-2371

Health Dept.: 740-368-1700, www.delawarehealth.org

Immediate Urgent Care: 740-965-8305, 101D W. Cherry St., Sunbury

Phone: Century Link, 800-407-5411

PUCO: 614-466-3292, 800-686-PUCO (7826), www.puco.ohio.gov

RITA (income tax): 800-860-7482, www.ritaohio.com

Sheriff: 740-833-2800

Wastewater Plant: 740-971-1921

Lift Station Emergencies: 740-972-8646

Movie Night Feb. 24

Shake off the cold, come in to warm up, and enjoy sights of spring!

The Big Walnut Nature Club invites you to a free Movie Night, at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 24, at the Galena Village Hall. Enjoy Tom and Rosemary Domin’s movies of local wild birds. You may have seen the Domins last summer on the Sunbury Road bridge filming a hummingbird raising her young. They have awesome, close-up footage of raptors, woodpeckers, warblers, and more.

This story was provided by Administrator Jeanna Burrell. She can be contacted at administrator@galenaohio.org

