New Albany man runs for 12th seat

“Decisive, Determined, and Dependable” Lawrence Cohen has lived in Ohio for 32 years and currently lives in New Albany with his wife and three children.

Cohen was born in New York City. His mother was a school teacher and his father worked his way up the corporate ladder at Office Depot and Staples. His father’s career required numerous moves ending up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Lawrence decided to attend the Ohio State University.

Cohen worked at the university as a lifeguard and was a member of the sousaphone section in The Best Damn Band in the Land and dotted the “i” in Ohio Stadium and the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium. The band is where he met his wife Lori, as well as many lifelong friends.

Cohen serves as Treasurer of his synagogue, on the board of the TBDBITL Alumni Club, and is the announcer for the New Albany HS Marching Band. Lawrence Cohen has served on the New Albany Tax Incentive Review Council and the Economic Development Commission.

Cohen received his Bachelors Degree, MBA and JD from the Ohio State University. Cohen has worked as a certified public accountant and attorney practicing primarily in the areas of business law, taxation and estate planning. Cohen also taught business law and accounting at Capital University and taught in the Becker CPA review course.

Cohen has spent the last 10 years working in public corporations ranging in size from $100 million to over $6 billion in sales, providing services in purchasing, mergers and acquisitions and legal work, both domestically and internationally. Cohen has worked on business deals in Germany, Czech Republic, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Canada. Lawrence Cohen has also done business with companies located in China, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia and Ukraine.

CONSERVATIVE CREDENTIALS: “Drain The Swamp”

Create jobs by freeing our businesses from unnecessary taxes and regulations; Support our military and veterans; Protect our borders and enforce our immigration laws; Preserve our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms; Protect and support children and families; Create a system of health care that is accessible and affordable for all Americans

Submitted

Information for this story was provided by the candidate’s website.

