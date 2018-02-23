Fire at Talulas in Galena

There was a fire Saturday morning, Feb. 17 at Talulas, 39 Middle Street, Galena. No one was hurt. Acting BST&G Fire Chief Kevin Kline said the approximately 200-year-old building had extensive damage to the first floor and instability on the second floor. Most recently Talulas was a “shabby chic” store owned by Brian and Anne Severs. A post on the Talulas Facebook page states, “We will be back! We will make Talulas Great Again!”

