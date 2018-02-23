Goodman presents the state of the township

The February 2nd meeting of the Board of Trustees began with remarks from Board Chair, Trustee Connie Goodman regarding the state of Genoa Township, reflecting on 2017 and looking forward to the remainder of the year to come.

“I asked each department to give me their top three accomplishments in 2017. I looked at the lists and thought about what I would have chosen had I been in their position,” said Trustee Goodman. “I realized quickly how difficult it must have been for them to call out only three. I was impressed by how humble each department is about what they do so competently for us as residents.”

PARKS:

Mowed grass areas within parks were converted to wildflowers adding wildlife habitat, reducing emissions, and cutting long-term maintenance costs.

Road construction debris was put to beneficial reuse by using the material to construct a sledding hill at Jaycox Road Park with permission from OhioEPA.

Baby changing stations were added to all permanent park restrooms.

McNamara Barn was painted and minor repairs made for preservation of the historic structure.

ROADS & BRIDGES:

Re-surfacing was completed on Freeman Road, Hilmar Drive, and Medallion Drive West.

Drainage issues were corrected on Charles Road, Sugar Maple Drive, and Lake Drive.

ADA ramps were repaired or replaced on Hilmar Drive, Medallion Drive Wester, and in Vinmar Farms.

Partners at Delaware County, Franklin County, and the City of Westerville completed projects impacting the Township including: Sunbury Road widening and the Big Walnut/Worthington Road intersection.

The position of Deputy Director was created and filled to assist oversight of work relating to roads, bridges, parks, buildings, and grounds.

ADMINISTRATION:

A new Township website was launched including video and interactive maps.

Waste and recycling contract was re-bid and awarded to Rumpke, maintaining all services as before with only a slight increase in cost.

Electric aggregation contract was extended for another three years at a reduced rate.

Money saving initiatives were carried out by selecting new carriers for a variety of employee benefits, through participation in Bureau of Workers Compensation programs, and through the award of grants.

Investments were maximized through a laddered approach on CD and Bond purchases.

ZONING:

Processed 305 zoning permits, 10 Board of Zoning Appeals cases, 6 zoning commission cases often resulting in several meetings each, and 2 public nuisance declarations.

A complete assessment of the Genoa Township Zoning Resolution was coordinated and completed with an outside legal source that specializes in zoning law.

SAFETY:

The Police Department was awarded CALEA re-certification which recognizes high standard for law enforcement, training and management.

A contract to provide Student Resource Officers to Westerville City Schools was renewed.

The Police Department responded to 5,917 calls for service.

The Fire Department responded to 1,861 fire and EMS calls.

An EMS billing program was put into place to increase funding to the Fire Department without increasing costs to residents. To do so, insurance companies may be billed for funds already set aside as required by Ohio law for emergency transport and patient care. Township residents continue to receive EMS care as usual, without any out of pocket expense.

An advisory committee was created to provide resident input into topics pertaining to the Fire Department.

LOOKING FORWARD:

Similar to other organizations, fiscal oversight continues to be a top priority.

Renewal of the Police and Fire union contracts.

Expiration of the Road and Bridge levy in 2019.

Determining next steps on construction of a new police facility.

Goodman http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_goodman_connie7638.jpg Goodman

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for this story was provided by Genoa Township.

Information for this story was provided by Genoa Township.