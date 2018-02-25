PUCO News Briefs

PUCO approves rate adjustment for Ohio Gas Company

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today (Feb. 21) approved Ohio Gas Company’s application to increase its distribution rates and charges for natural gas service. This is Ohio Gas’s first distribution rate increase since 1985.

The Commission authorized Ohio Gas to increase its distribution rates by $2.4 million and established a rate of return of 9 percent.

An average residential customer using 10 Mcf per month will see an approximate $4.00 or 4.81 percent increase in their total monthly bill.

On May 31, 2017, Ohio Gas filed its application for an increase in rates. PUCO staff issued its report of investigation on Nov. 22, 2017, and a local public hearing was held in Defiance on Jan. 3, 2018.

On Jan. 26, 2018, a settlement agreement was signed by Ohio Gas, PUCO staff and the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. An evidentiary hearing was held on Feb. 1, 2018.

Ohio Gas is directed to file tariffs consistent with today’s opinion and order. The new rates will take effect on March 1, 2018.

Ohio Gas serves approximately 50,000 customers in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Paulding and Williams counties in northwest Ohio.

A copy of the Commission opinion and order is available at www.PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to the Docketing Information System and enter the case number 17-1139-GA-AIR.

PUCO accepts results of Duke Energy Ohio’s auction

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today (Feb. 21) accepted the results of Duke Energy Ohio’s wholesale auction that will determine its retail generation rates through May 2021.

The auction held Feb. 20, 2018 secured one-, two- and three-year products to supply electricity to Duke’s Ohio utility customers.

The one-year product auction resulted in two winning bidders and an average clearing price of $52.06 per megawatt hour (MWh) for the delivery period of June 2018 through May 2019.

The two-year product auction resulted in five winning bidders and an average clearing price of $49.27 per megawatt hour (MWh) for the delivery period of June 2018 through May 2020.

The three-year product auction resulted in four winning bidders and an average clearing price of $48.75 per megawatt hour (MWh) for the delivery period of June 2018 through May 2021.

The results from this auction will be blended with future auctions to determine Duke’s price-to-compare for the delivery period of June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2021.

CRA International served as the independent auction manager. Bates White, LLC, a consultant retained by the PUCO, monitored the auction process. The names of the winning bidders will remain confidential for 21 days.

Customers continue to have the opportunity to consider competitive options to meet their electricity needs, including shopping for an alternate supplier or joining a local government aggregation. More information about how to choose a supplier is available at www.energychoice.ohio.gov. The PUCO’s Apples to Apples rate comparison charts provide customers with a snapshot comparison of current electric supplier price options and contract terms. The charts are updated on a daily basis.

Additional information regarding the auction format is available at bidding manager’s website www.duke-energyohiocbp.com.

A copy of the Commission finding and order and redacted version of the report issued by the auction manager are available at www.PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to Docketing Information System and enter the case number 18-6000-EL-UNC.

Sunbury News Staff Reports

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

