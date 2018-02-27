HUD awards $2.4M in Ohio

HUD awards nearly $2.4 million to promote jobs, self-sufficiency for public housing residents in Ohio

COLUMBUS – In an effort to help low-income residents become self-sufficient, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded $2,366,147 million to six public housing authorities in Ohio as part of the $34.9 million awarded nationally to public housing authorities or their resident associations, Native American tribes, and non-profit organizations across the nation to hire or retain service coordinators to help them find jobs, educational opportunities, and achieve economic and housing independence (see list below).

The funding, provided through HUD’s Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency – Service Coordinators Program (ROSS-SC) helps grantees hire or retain “service coordinators” who work directly with residents to assess their needs and connect them with education, job training and placement programs, and/or computer and financial literacy services available in their community to promote self-sufficiency.

“It’s part of our mission to help connect public housing residents to better, higher paying jobs and critical services as a means of helping them move beyond public assistance and toward self-sufficiency,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “This funding gives our local partners resources they can use to help residents become economically independent and achieve the dreams they have for themselves and their children.”

“This funding will facilitate educational and economic opportunities to help residents along in their trajectory towards self-sufficiency and success,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator, Joseph P. Galvan.

The purpose of HUD’s ROSS-SC program is to encourage innovative and locally driven strategies that link public housing assistance with public and private resources to enable HUD-assisted families to increase earned income; reduce or eliminate their need for welfare assistance; and promote economic independence and housing self-sufficiency. These grants provide funding to hire and retain Service Coordinators who will assess the needs of residents of conventional Public Housing or Indian housing and coordinate available resources in the community to meet those needs. In addition, ROSS-SC grants help improve living conditions for seniors, enabling them to age-in-place.

Ohio Fiscal Year 2017 ROSS-Service Coordinator Grants

GRANTEE NAME AWARD AMOUNT STATE TOTAL

Jurisdiction-Wide Resident Advisory Board; $738,000

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority; $679,331

Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority; $702,816

Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority; $246,000

Ohio Total: $2,366,147

TOTAL: $34,973,032

