Ohio political news briefs

The Ohio Federation of Teachers endorsed Richard Cordray for governor as the candidate who will forge a stronger future for Ohioans. Cordray earned the endorsement for his ardent support for the public education and public services citizens need to get ahead.

OFT concurred with the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers that Sherrod Brown should be re-elected to the U.S. Senate. Brown has been a tireless advocate for public education, public services and workers’ rights.

OFT also endorsed Kathleen Clyde for secretary of state, Steve Dettelbach for attorney general, Rob Richardson for treasurer and Zack Space for auditor. In state House and Senate races, OFT endorsed Nickie Antonio for state Senate District 23, and for state representative Steve Holecko District 14, Mike Skindell District 13 and Lisa Sobecki District 45.

All five statewide candidates – Cordray, Clyde, Dettelbach, Richardson and Space – appeared at the OFT Convention last week to address more than 200 educators and public workers.

“Rich Cordray is incredibly smart, thoughtful and committed to raising up Ohioans so that we all can enjoy a stronger future for ourselves and our families,” said OFT President Melissa Cropper. “Cordray has dedicated himself to improving the lives of others. We strongly support him for governor.”

For the last five years, Cordray served as the first-ever director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he led an agency that was launched in the aftermath of the nation’s financial crisis, dedicated to defending families against Wall Street and corporate abuse. Under Cordray’s leadership, the CFPB brought actions against some of the nation’s largest financial institutions – forcing them to pay nearly $12 billion to more than 30 million Americans who were cheated or mistreated.

Before serving our country at the Consumer Bureau, Cordray defended Ohioans as Attorney General. He worked to hold Wall Street accountable by recovering more than $2 billion for Ohio’s public teachers and retirees who were victims of fraud and financial predators.

“It is important for voters to understand the great impact the people who hold these offices have on the lives of regular people. They must be our champions and protectors by instituting programs and policies that help us build strong futures for our families,” Cropper said.

In speaking to delegates during the OFT Convention, Clyde emphasized her strong advocacy for voting rights and her fight to stop efforts that would limit voting. Dettelbach highlighted the need to reinvest in public education as the great equalizer. Richardson focused on restoring accountability to the office of treasurer as well as the need for our government to fully embrace public education by providing necessary resources. Space emphasized that lawmakers must hold charter schools accountable and not let them game the system as in the case of ECOT.

“These candidates will support those things we know will bring opportunities to people who work hard,” Cropper said. “We look forward to a better future for the children we serve when Cordray, Clyde, Dettelbach, Richardson and Space are elected.”

OFT endorsed passage of the statewide ballot issue on redistricting.

The state legislature passed a resolution to put on the May ballot a new redistricting plan that will create fairer congressional district boundaries. The resolution was supported by the NAACP, Fair Districts Ohio, the Ohio Democratic Party and several other community groups.

Statement from Secretary Husted on Proposal to Replace Ohio’s Voting Equipment

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Jon Husted released the following statement regarding today’s announcement concerning legislative efforts to replace Ohio’s aging voting machines by State Senator Frank LaRose. The following may be directly attributed to Secretary Husted:

“I want to thank Senator LaRose for his leadership in advocating for legislative action to support local governments in replacing Ohio’s outdated voting equipment. There have been many good discussions on how to proceed in replacing the voting machines, but now it’s time for action.

“It’s important for the legislature to remember that their action on funding is only the beginning of the process. We must then negotiate the best prices for the taxpayers, purchase the machines, and then train local Board of Elections staff –and ultimately 35,000 poll workers – on how to use them.

“We need to act now to make sure this process is completed and tested in 2019 – well in advance of the 2020 presidential election.”

Leneghan Endorsed by We the People Convention

PROVEN CONSERVATIVE MELANIE LENEGHAN ENDORSED BY WE THE PEOPLE CONVENTION

Liberty Township, OH – Melanie Leneghan, R-Powell, is proud to announce another endorsement for her campaign to fill the vacancy in the 12th Congressional District. We the People Convention has endorsed Leneghan for Congress.

Tom Zawistowski, President of the Ohio TEA Party Organization said, “The We the People Convention is dedicated to helping to elect conservative, liberty-minded “Citizen Representatives” to public and party offices. We believe in Constitutionally-limited representative government, lower taxes, minimum government regulation, capitalism and free markets, in order to protect individual freedom and liberty, and to create prosperity for all citizens.

Zawistowksi further stated, “We take these endorsements very seriously and work hard to vet the candidates. Our recent polls show that 55% of Republican primary voters trust the endorsement of the Ohio TEA Party Movement more than that of the Ohio Republican Party.”

Leneghan is not a career politician. She did not plan to enter politics. An Ohio State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Leneghan took her degree into the private sector and for sixteen years was a top performer in her industry. During that time she helped her husband start their family business.

For the last 10 years Melanie Leneghan chose to be a full-time mother and wife. While at home and volunteering in her community, she discovered that her ‘investment’ in her local government was being squandered and misspent. That is what drove her to investigate and ultimately run for township trustee, where for the last 6 years she has defeated a 43% property tax increase, a 2.5% income tax and downsized her bloated local government.

Melanie Leneghan is a political outsider who has effectively lived out her conservative values as a Trustee and has fought the career politicians. The 12th District deserves a Representative who is not part of the DC swamp, who not only shares our values but has and will implement them in Congress.

Leneghan is running in both the August special election and November general election for the 12th Congressional District which was left vacant when Patrick J. Tiberi resigned in January. The district encompasses all of Delaware, Morrow and Licking Counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Muskingum and Richland Counties. The primary is May 8th .

Additional weekend Board of Revision mobile offices added

Auditor Clarence Mingo

The Franklin County Auditor’s Office has added two additional Board of Revision mobile offices in March. We will be assisting residents in filing property value challenges this Saturday, March 3 from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Library – Parsons Branch, 1113 Parsons Ave.

We will also be in Grove City, Upper Arlington and Franklinton in the month of March.

See full schedule below:

Saturday, March 3: Columbus Metropolitan Library – Parsons Branch (1113 Parsons Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43206) from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 19: Grove City Library (3959 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123) from noon until 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 22: Upper Arlington Public Library (2800 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221) from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24: Columbus Metropolitan Library – Franklinton Branch (1061 W. Town St., Columbus, Ohio 43222) from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo first discussed House Bill 513, which would provide a $50,000 property tax exemption to the surviving spouses of fallen first responders, on Thursday, Feb. 8 two days before Westerville police officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot to death while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

“The purpose of this is to honor the life of the first-responders and aid the spouse in a very difficult time,” Mingo said, adding that his proposal should be retroactive for surviving spouses and continue until they die or remarry.

Mingo estimates the tax exemption will cost taxpayers “about $150,000” annually. “Because of the beneficiary,” Mingo said, “we should be honored to pay it.”

National Weights and Measures Week kicks off Friday in Dublin

The kick-off event of National Weights and Measures Week will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, March 2 in the Giant Eagle Market District at 6700 Perimeter Loop Rd. in Dublin.

The Franklin County Auditor’s Office Weights and Measures Department teams up with local schools and businesses to host “Weights and Measures Awareness Days” throughout the week.

These events highlight how government and consumers work together to maintain fairness and keep the marketplace in balance. Staff will discuss the importance of weights and measures to both residents and students throughout the county.

“Our weights and measures inspectors work to protect Franklin County’s economy and system of commerce for both consumers and merchants,” Mingo said. “Everyone has a direct financial stake in knowing all transactions are fair.”

Attorney General Issues 2017 Concealed Carry Report

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued a report indicating that 131,345 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2017.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, in 2017 Ohio county sheriffs issued 77,281 new licenses and 54,064 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

The Attorney General’s Office compiles an annual report as required by law about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to views this year’s report and other statistics, please visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.

