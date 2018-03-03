Sunbury Council OKs Chase

The JP Morgan Chase bank branch for the Sunbury Mills Plaza got the final approval at the Village Council meeting on Feb. 21.

The new branch would be at the northeast corner outlot in the shopping center, and it would replace the branch that is currently across from the village square.

Vaughn Benson of Feinknopf, Macicoe, Schappa Architects told council the construction on the bank branch would begin towards the end of March or the beginning of April. He joked that it would take longer to build than the Taco Bell that would be next to Chase. Taco Bell representatives said it would take a mere 70 days to construct the fast food restaurant.

Also heard at the meeting was a plea for a tethering law for the village. Cindy Reynolds was the lone member of the public to speak to council, and she brought with her a Doberman puppy named Bella. She said the dog had been dumped along a road, someone saw her and she is now rescued.

However, Reynolds was at council to speak about what she considered to be another form of animal abuse — prolonged dog-tethering.

“I’d like Sunbury to be the 43rd community in Ohio with an anti-tethering ordinance,” Reynolds said.

The City of Delaware enacted a tethering ordinance in 2017. In a letter to the Village Council, Delaware City Councilman Chris Jones wrote, “Not only is a tethering ordinance important from an animal cruelty perspective, it is also beneficial from a noise nuisance perspective as well. We expect a reduction in noise complaints from residents calling regarding barking dogs that are left unattended all day. I believe that adopting this ordinance will improve the quality of life and compassion for animals in Sunbury.”

Reynolds said she would like to return “with friends” to talk more about the matter. She was told she could attend a council meeting in March.

Also at the meeting, it was said that councilmen Timothy Gose and Joe St. John will replace David Martin as liaisons to Big Walnut schools. Martin said the Board of Education’s Thursday evening meetings conflicted with his schedule.

In other business, Councilman Martin Fisher said the Berkshire Sunbury Trenton and Galena fire district has hired the Ohio Fire Chief’s Association to help in the search for a new fire chief. Jeff Wilson has recently retired, and deputy chief Kevin Kline is serving as the interim chief. Fisher said BST&G hopes to have a new chief in place by June 25.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

