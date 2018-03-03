COhatch and City of Delaware team to develop area’s first co-working space

COhatch to open third location in Delaware, Ohio

Lifestyle co-working social enterprise collaborates with City to finalize $1 million+ deal

WORTHINGTON, February 13 – COhatch, a new kind of shared work, social, and family space built on community, is developing a third location in Delaware at the site of the former Gazette building that is now owned by the City.

Working with city officials, COhatch committed to a 10-year lease and to develop a shared space facility to foster innovation, collaboration, and community in the heart of Delaware. The City of Delaware will invest up to $1.18 million to bring the first floor and basement to a ‘vanilla box’ state and is offering a 15-year tax abatement.

COhatch will refurbish and repurpose the historic 9,400 square foot Gazette building, located at 18 S. Williams Street, to create a modern community space. Its goal is to retain the charm and architectural beauty of the original building and to update it for the next 50 years.

“We fell in love with Delaware,” said Matt Davis, co-founder of COhatch. “We look for walkable communities that we can impact through a fully integrated lifestyle approach that balances work, family, community and giving back. Delaware aligns perfectly with our mission to help community members live their ideal lives in the communities they care about.”

The new Delaware location will cater to small businesses, start-ups and socially-minded entrepreneurs, who are looking for office space as well community members that require access to space to host social events, meet ups and the like. COhatch Delaware will house about 30 private offices, 20 dedicated desks and more than 50 spaces to co-work. It also will offer meeting and conference rooms that are available to community members and suitable for off-site company meetings.

According to recent studies, Delaware is one of the fastest growing counties in the state with a population approaching 40,000 people. Delaware was named a top 100 place to live in the U.S. according to MONEY magazine in 2017.

Like other COhatch locations, the building will feature event space, café, game room, patio and other social spaces built to appeal to members and the local community. Members and their families can use the facility as part of the COhatch social membership program.

In addition, COhatch offers a standard set of business amenities (Wi-Fi, desk, fax/mail services) along with event hosting, guest reception, meeting spaces, makers spaces, maker markets, educational workshops, lounges and common space. Members can access any and all of COhatch resources and space at any of its locations.

The Delaware location will be the third location for COhatch. The first two are located in downtown Worthington, Ohio. COhatch Delaware is expected to open during the fall of 2018.

About COhatch

COhatch, a new kind of shared work, social, and family space built on community, offers members the services, activities, and amenities to live a fully integrated life that balances work, family, well- being, community and giving back. Founded in 2016, COhatch was created through the collaboration of a group of friends who wanted to live out their ideal lives and improve their community. COhatch has two locations in Worthington, Ohio and one under development in Delaware, Ohio with additional sites planned in the Midwest. Visit www.cohatch.com

The old Delaware Gazette building. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Del-gazette-bldg.jpg The old Delaware Gazette building.