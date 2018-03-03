Certified Statewide Candidates

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today (Feb. 21) announced the complete list of candidates who have qualified to run for statewide offices following the review and verification of signatures by county boards of elections.

Statewide candidates appearing on the May Primary ballot include:

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Democratic Party: Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton; Larry E. Ealy and Jeffrey Lynn; Dennis John Kucinich and Tara L. Samples; Bill O’Neill and Chantelle C. Lewis; Paul E. Ray and Jerry M. Schroeder; Joe Schiavoni and Stephanie Dodd

Green Party: Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett R. Joseph

Republican Party: Mike DeWine and Jon Husted; Mary Taylor and Nathan D. Estruth

For Attorney General

Democratic Party: Steve Dettelbach

Republican Party: Dave Yost

For Auditor of State

Democratic Party: Zack Space

Republican Party: Keith Faber

For Secretary of State

Democratic Party: Kathleen Clyde

Republican Party: Frank LaRose

For Treasurer of State

Democratic Party: Rob Richardson

Republican Party: Sandra O’Brien; Robert Sprague

For United States Senator

Democratic Party: Sherrod Brown

Republican Party: Melissa Ackison; Don Elijah Eckhart; Mike Gibbons; Dan Kiley; Jim Renacci

For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1/1/19)

Democratic Party: Michael P. Donnelly

Republican Party: Craig Baldwin

For Justice of the Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1/2/19)

Democratic Party: Melody J. Stewart

Republican Party: Mary DeGenaro

The following individuals did not qualify for the ballot due to a lack of sufficient valid signatures:

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Jonathan Heavey and Adam Hudak (Democrat)

For Auditor of State: Kelli Prather (Democrat)

For Treasurer of State: Neil Patel (Democrat)

To have qualified for the ballot, major party candidates must have collected 1,000 valid signatures and minor party candidates must have collected 500 valid signatures.

Ballot Board Approves Language for Issue Regarding Congressional Redistricting, Certifies Proposed Amendment as a Single Ballot Issue

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Ballot Board approved ballot language for a statewide issue that will appear before voters during the 2018 Primary Election. The panel also approved an explanation of the issue and an argument against it.

The election will be held on May 8.

In accordance with both Article XVI of the Ohio Constitution and Section 3505.062 of the Ohio Revised Code, the Ballot Board approved ballot language and an explanation for the General Assembly-proposed constitutional amendment regarding Congressional Redistricting.

For General Assembly-proposed constitutional amendments, the General Assembly may appoint persons to prepare the arguments for and against the proposed constitutional amendment. The General Assembly appointed persons to prepare an argument for the proposal. In the absence of an appointment of persons to draft an argument against the proposal, the Ballot Board drafted the argument against.

The ballot language, explanation, and argument against the issue as passed by the board, along with the argument for the issue submitted by the General Assembly, is available.

The panel also directed the means by which the Secretary of State will disseminate information concerning the proposed constitutional amendment to the voters and directed the Secretary of State’s office to contract for the publication of the ballot language, the explanation and arguments concerning the amendment in a newspaper of general circulation in each county of the state.

Pursuant to Section 3501.05 of the Ohio Revised Code, Secretary Husted will release the title of the issue at a later date.

The Ohio Ballot Board today also certified a proposed constitutional amendment regarding Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection as a single ballot issue. This amendment had previously been certified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Petitioners will now need to collect 305,591 signatures, which is equal to 10 percent of the total vote cast for governor in 2014, for each issue in order to place the issues on the ballot.

As part of the total number of signatures needed to place the measure on the ballot, petitioners must collect signatures from at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, and within each of those counties, collect enough signatures equal to five percent of the total vote cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election, 2014.

Secretary Husted serves as the Chairman of the Ohio Ballot Board in his official capacity as the Ohio Secretary of State. Other members include State Senator Frank LaRose, State Senator Michael Skindell, State Representative Kathleen Clyde and Mr. William Morgan. Ballot Board meetings are open to the public.

