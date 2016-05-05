Women-in-business meeting May 11

The Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber of Commerce and Tilted T Companies LLC are inviting women in the business community to attend an educational and mentoring breakfast on May 11 from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

The breakfast will be sponsored by Tilted T Companies. It will be at the chamber office at 39 E. Granville St., Sunbury.

The topic for the breakfast is “Are You Prepared?” Participants will explore documents and tools needed to facilitate financial security. Speaker Catrina Zanotto will share her story as she discusses the tools that were helpful during a family member’s four-month hospitalization.

Registration is encouraged as seating may be limited.

Register for the event on the chamber’s website — www.sunburybigwalnut chamber.com — or by emailing Catrina@TiltedTCompanies.com or calling the chamber office at 740-965-2860.

The Women in Business group have been meeting quarterly since September 2014. The group is designed to provide a venue for women to share their business experience, mentor one another and provide educational tips to aid in the areas that impact women in their daily lives, organizers say.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by Tilted T Companies LLC.

