Arrest Made in Westerville Central High School Threat

The Genoa Township Police Department has made an arrest following a tip from the Safe School Helpline regarding a troubled student posing a potential danger at Westerville Central High School.

A 16-year-old Westerville Central High School student allegedly exchanged text messages threatening violent acts against students, police, and himself.

In coordination with the School Resource Officer, Genoa Township Police made a peaceful arrest at the suspect’s home last night (Feb. 28). The suspect was then transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of inducing panic and making false alarms. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

The school is safe for classes. There has been an increased presence of law enforcement in the school today (March 1) and a crisis response team is on site to support students or staff who may need to talk about this matter.

Genoa Township Police offer their appreciation to the individual who reported their concern. Students, parents, and residents are always encourages to err on the side of caution when they suspect a potential danger and notify law enforcement. Genoa Township Police take all threats serious and thoroughly investigates each one.

Always dial 911 in an emergency. Non-emergency reports for Genoa Township Police can be made to 740-833-2800. To make a report via the Westerville City School District’s private, confidential, and anonymous helpline dial 1-800-418-6423 ext. 359 or online at www.safeschoolhelpline.com.

Information for this story was provided by Genoa Township.

