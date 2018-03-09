Genoa Twp. developing goals

From board vice chair, trustee Dantonio:

Dear Fellow Genoa Taxpayers:

In 2017, Genoa:

Settled two lawsuits filed against Genoa by Cardinal SelfStorage to increase the size of Cardinal’s facility located on Maxtown Road.

Started billing insurance companies for non-Genoa residents’ use of emergency medical services and collected $110,000.

Ended the year with $16,331,000 cash balance for all funds without any debt or loans – an increase of $1,647,000 compared to the 2016 ending cash balance of $14,684,000.

Looking forward in 2018, Genoa Trustees:

Are developing 2018 Goals. If you have specific goals or topics you want the Trustees to consider, please immediately forward your thoughts and comments to the Trustees (contact information provided on Page 4).

Revised Genoa’s Zoning Resolution for commercial and non-commercial signs to comply with a 2015 United States Supreme Court decision.

Will revise remaining portions of Genoa’s Zoning Resolution to comply with Genoa’s 2016 Comprehensive (Land Use) Plan which serves as Genoa’s vision and morals for Genoa’s future.

Will conduct a survey to obtain taxpayers’ opinions of Genoa’s short term and long term issues.

Are evaluating the feasibility and related funding alternatives of updating and / or building a new facility for Genoa’s Police Department on property currently owned by Genoa or purchasing additional property.

Will again attempt to address the duplication issue of taxes and emergency medical services currently being provided by Genoa and Delaware County.

Will continue to consider zoning applications to build additional residential and commercial developments and / or re-zone properties in Genoa.

Because the Trustees were elected to represent Genoa taxpayers, all Genoa taxpayers are encouraged to attend the Trustees’ bi-monthly meetings and provide input to the Trustees. If you cannot attend a Trustees’ meeting, please reach out and provide input to the Trustees (contact information provided below).

NEW NEIGHBORHOODS RECEIVE PRELIMINARY APPROVAL

Re-zoning requests for two new residential neighborhoods have been approved:

The Hawks Nest at Highland Lakes development received preliminary approval to construct 30 single-family condominium units on approximately 18 acres located at the southwest corner of Worthington Road and Big Walnut Road.

Phases 4, 5, and 6 of Vinmar Village was granted preliminary approval to construct 71 single-family homes on approximately 74 acres located west of South Old 3C Highway, immediately north of the existing Vinmar Village development.

Both plans will have to seek and obtain final development plan approval from the township, as well as final engineering and platting approval from Delaware County, before construction can begin.

REPORT A POTHOLE

The Maintenance Department is shifting its focus from snow removal to pothole repairs. Help identify areas in need of repair by submitting the location of the pothole via an online reporting form at www.GenoaTwp.com/Pothole. For those who prefer to call, dial 614-568-2080 during normal business hours to report a Genoa Township road maintenance issue with a staff person.

Please note that potholes located along state and county roads should be reported directly to the appropriate entity as listed below:

• Ohio Department of Transportation online at www.dot.state.oh.us/DamageReport

– State Route 3

• Delaware County at 740-833-2400

– South Old 3C Highway, Tussic Street, Sunbury Road, Redbank Road, Harlem Road, Lewis Center Road, Rome Corners Road, Worthington Road (south of Lewis Center Road), Africa Road.

EASTER EGG HUNT

Families will enjoy a morning filled with activities, prizes, refreshments, and Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny. There will be 15,000 Easter eggs waiting to be scooped up by Township children ages 1-10!

Four color coded areas will be roped off for children by age. For ages 1-2, one adult (only) may help each child; picture taking should be done from outside the roped area to avoid overcrowding. Adults and older children will not be allowed in the other areas.

Volunteers are needed to help the day of the event spreading out the 15,000 eggs, operating the activities, and supervising the bounce houses. Those who are interested are asked to contact Linda Greco at lgreco@genoatwp.com or 614-568-2022.

OPENING DAY FOR TRAILS

While trails are used throughout each season, the National Rails to Trails Conservancy annually celebrates a national “Opening Day for Trails”. Opening Day will be held April 7, 2018; inviting walkers, runners, cyclists, and outdoors enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate spring by exploring trails in their community.

Locally, residents enjoy over 18.5 miles of trails. The most well-known of these is the four mile section of the Genoa Trail that parallels the western edge of State Route 3. The trail is an important connection in the Ohio to Erie Trail, an established route made up of off-road trails linking the Ohio River in Cincinnati to Lake Erie in Cleveland by way of Genoa Township.

To plan a trail outing for the Opening Day for Trails or any other day of the year, visit GenoaTwp.com/Trails to view a map of nearby routes. While enjoying the Genoa Trail or one of many other neighborhood connections, snap a picture and tag it with #RTCOpeningDay on social media for a chance to be featured on the website railstotrails.org/openingday

#WESTERVILLESTRONG

Genoa Township and Westerville are close neighbors and, therefore, staff and residents of the Township have been especially moved by the tragic loss of Westerville Police officers Morelli and Joering. The Genoa Township Police and Fire Departments were quick to respond with assistance for Westerville in their time of need. Residents have lined neighborhood streets with blue ribbons and blue lights in a show of respect for the fallen officers and for all officers who risk their lives to serve their communities.

Genoa Township Police Chief Stephen Gammill expressed his appreciation to Genoa residents, “Many of our officers were friends with Officers Morelli and Joering. As these officers patrol our neighborhoods it is uplifting for them to see the genuine display of support. On behalf of the entire Department, thank you.”

POLICE UPDATE from Sergeant Rockefeller

As we have experienced our fair share of winter weather this season, it’s encouraging to say that spring is right around the corner! However, as the temperatures rise, so do the reports of tax and identity fraud. Please remember, the IRS will never call and ask you to make payments over the phone. In the event you receive one of these calls, please do not give out any of your personal information. In addition to these scam phone calls, some residents will unfortunately be the victim of identity fraud regarding tax returns being fraudulently filed. Please contact our office for a report if you find yourself in this situation.

Onto more exciting and uplifting news; the Genoa Township Police Department has partnered with Kroger and Delaware County People in Need, to participate in another “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. This event was wildly successful last year, due to the generosity of this wonderful community! We will be holding this event on March 10th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the State Route 3/ Maxtown Road Kroger. This is a great opportunity to give back to those in need and chat with some of our wonderful officers. We’ll see you there!

SATURDAY, MARCH 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

At Kroger Maxtown A food drive benefiting: People In Need, INC. of Delaware County Ohio

Sincerely,

Sergeant Eric Rockefeller

Meet Sergeant Rockefeller:

Sergeant Rockefeller was promoted to his current position in June of 2015 after serving the Township since 2004. He is proud father to daughter, Ava. When he’s not at work he enjoys fishing and golfing, but doesn’t consider himself very good at either.

Board of Trustees

Trustee Connie M. Goodman, Chair: 614-568-2024; cgoodman@genoatwp.com

Trustee Frank Dantonio, Vice Chair: 614-568-2026; fdantonio@genoatwp.com

Trustee Karl R. Gebhardt: 614-568-2025; kgebhardt@genoatwp.com

Fiscal Officer, Patrick Myers: 614-568-2023; pmyers@genoatwp.com

Paul Wise, Township Administrator: 614-568-2021; pwise@genoatwp.com

Connect with us: www.GenoaTwp.com

