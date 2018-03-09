News from Galena

Miller Farm Development Plan Amended

The Zoning and Planning Commission approved an amended development plan for Miller Farm. The nearly 200-acre development at Sunbury and Vans Valley roads was rezoned in 2007. The new plan revises the layout and reduces single family homes from 316 to 299 and increases open space from 34 acres to 42.6. The Homewood development, which will also feature 68 condominiums, is in the early stages of engineering planning that will include traffic studies. The first phase of the development is planned to start on Sunbury Rd. in 2019.

New Wastewater Plant Progress

At the Village of Galena’s February 26 Council meeting, Council entered into a $5.4 million Ohio Water Development Authority loan to build a new 250,000 gallon per day wastewater treatment plant.

Arrowhead Lake Estates

Council held a first reading on conditionally approving the final plat for the Arrowhead Lake Estates development on the Fuller/Davis properties.

The Zoning and Planning Commission placed 13 conditions on the plat including ownership of the property, entering into a New Community Authority, and gaining regulatory approval for road access and wetlands mitigation.

Arrowhead Lake Ventures and Pulte Holmes of Ohio will develop the first phase of the project with 55 homes and condominiums.

Del-Co Water

Del-Co Water General Manager Glenn Marzluf provided an update to Council on the co-op’s activities. He described the facilities in the rural water utility’s seven–county service area.

Marzluf explained that Del-Co is not a fire protection utility and is working to address high seasonal/peak demand and drought challenges through a plant expansion and new Scioto River pump station.

Del-Co spent more than $400,000 to add new water lines throughout the Village of Galena in the past few years. They also plan to add a new water tower on Vans Valley Road in the Miller Farm subdivision in the next couple years. Once in service, the old water standpipe in Miller Park will be removed. Marzluf also explained that Del-Co strives for a balance of fresh water through frequent turnover of the standpipe water versus higher water pressure.

Waste Management

Melinda Antell, from Waste Management, introduced herself to Council and provided contact information.

She pledged to address some current problems including ruts along Middle St. and Rose Ave. If you have service concerns, call 866-797-9018.

Trail Projects

Surveying has been completed and design is in process for the Galena Brick Trail Phase 2 project north of Holmes St.

The Village submitted a grant application for the $488,408 Galena Brick Trail Phase 3 project that will extend and connect the Ohio to Erie Trail to Sunbury.

Maintenance Projects

A huge thanks goes out to our maintenance staff of Josh Cherubini, Levi Koehler, and Cody Hale who have spent considerable time on snow and ice removal on streets, trails, and Village sidewalks.

Windows were replaced in the Galena Village Hall.

Festivals & Flea Market

Council held first readings on legislation for festival agreements and associated road closings for the Blues and Fiery Foods Fest planned for June 30 and Summerfest planned for August 25. A first reading was also held on an agreement for the Galena Historic Foundation’s July 4th Flea Market in Miller Park.

Easter Egg Hunt

Spring is almost here! Bring your baskets and get ready for fun at the Village’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m., March 31, in Ruffner Park at 152 Harrison St. Young ones can hunt for Easter eggs and may win prizes including an Easter basket full of goodies.

Older kids can join in a scavenger hunt to win prizes, too.

Talula’s Fire

During the night of February 17, fire destroyed the building at 39 Middle St. housing Talula’s business.

Our thoughts go out to owners Ann and Brian Severs who rescued the building after decades of neglect and brought it back to life. They have vowed to do the same again. We wish them luck.

Rain, Rain, Go Away … Or Not

Well, we certainly have had enough rain. Have you ever thought of putting the rain to work for you in your yard and saving money on your water bill?

Rain gardens provide a beautiful way to capture and filter storm water runoff from impervious surfaces around your home.

Learn how to make a rain garden through the Rain Garden Manual available from the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District at

http://www.delawareswcdoh.org/uploads/2/5/5/1/25513718/raingarden_manual.pdf.

Smart Meters

AEP Ohio will be installing new smart meters on homes in the coming months. You’ll be notified in advance of the meter exchange. The new meters help keep power flowing, improve response time, speed outage repairs, and allow you to manage and control your energy usage, helping you save money. After installation, AEP will no longer need access to your property to read your meter, simplifying the billing process by eliminating estimated bills.

Earth Day Clean Up & Warbler Walk

Mark you calendar for upcoming Big Walnut Nature Club events!

Help the club clean up our environment for Earth Day. Meet at 9 a.m., April 21 at Area N (near 49 S. Walnut St.). Wear boots and bring gloves.

Join the Nature Club for its annual Warbler Walk to see our Prothonotary Warblers up close. Meet at 8 a.m., April 28 at Area N. Bring binoculars and wear boots.

Galena Dates

All meetings are at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall Council Chambers, 109 Harrison St., unless noted otherwise.

Zoning & Planning Commission meetings are on the third Wednesdays of each month. Council meetings are on the fourth Mondays of each month or are noted ** when they move due to a holiday or spring break.

Residential trash days are on Fridays but move to Saturdays due to New Year’s, Memorial, Independence, Labor, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays. Saturday dates are noted.

March 12 1st Quarter Sewer Bills Due

March 21 Zoning & Planning Commission

March 26 Council Meeting

March 31 Easter Egg Hunt, 1 PM, Ruffner Park

The Miller Farm Plan http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Miller-Farm-Plan-Feb.-2018.jpg The Miller Farm Plan

Special to The Sunbury News

Information for this story was provided by The Village of Galena.

Information for this story was provided by The Village of Galena.