Roadway Reminders

Central Ohio ODOT Roads Still Closed Due to High Water

Ohio Department of Transportation

Two Central OH Roadways Still Closed due to High H2O

Two ODOT roadways remain closed here in Central Ohio due to flooding. Both are state routes north of Franklin County.

In Delaware County, Route 229 between US 23 and Horseshoe Road is still closed. Detour: Route 42 south to Central Ave. to US 23 NB or reverse.

In Marion County, Rt. 98 at US 23 is still partially underwater and not passable. Detour is Rt. 98 to Rt. 95 to US 23.

No word when both roads will re-open; hopefully, some time this weekend.

Warmer Weather Draws out Motorcycle Dangers

Seasonal gaps in coverage may leave motorcyclists vulnerable

COLUMBUS (February 26, 2018) – Spring-like temperatures are drawing motorcyclists to Ohio’s roadways. Historically, this also means an increase in motorcycle crashes during February and March. This year, AAA is encouraging motorists and motorcyclists to take steps to prevent crashes and costly out-of-pocket expenses.

During the past two years, about three times more motorcyclists crashed on Ohio’s roads in February than January, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety Crash Statistics. Crash numbers jump again in March as the weather warms. In 2017, 37 motorcycle crashes happened in January, 103 in February and 121 in March.

“Before you take off on a warm winter day, it’s a good idea to give your insurance agent a call and make sure your bike is properly insured,” said Ed Conley, director of Insurance Sales and Financial Services for AAA Ohio Auto Club. “Some policies have a ‘lay-up’ period, which reduces coverage for times of the year where you won’t be using your motorcycle. If that’s the case, you need to make sure you and your pocketbook are protected before you ride.”

In addition, before hitting the road, motorcyclists should remember to:

Gear up: Helmets greatly reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash. In 2017, 68 percent of the motorcyclists killed in crashes on Ohio’s roads were not wearing a helmet, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety Crash Statistics.

Be visible: Position yourself in the lane where drivers can see you. Keep your headlight on, wear bright colors and use reflective tape, even in the daytime.

Be predictable: Use turn signals and avoid lane splitting, which is illegal in all states except California.

Protect your assets: If you’ve done any work to your bike over the winter, or added any accessories, make sure you have enough insurance coverage for those items, as well as your helmet and leather, in case they’re damaged or stolen.

Drivers can help share the road by keeping an eye out for motorcycles. Be aware that they are back on the roads, so check mirrors and blind spots carefully before entering or leaving lanes.

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel-, insurance-, financial- and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.

Upcoming Closure in Marysville

A section of Main St. also known as State Route 31 in Marysville will close this Monday for four months in order to construct a new bridge. Main Street will be closed between Elwood Avenue and 3rd Street.

There are two detour routes; one for cars and another for trucks. Because of construction, there is a new temporary traffic pattern— a three-way STOP— at the intersection of Maple St. and Elwood Ave. All directions of traffic must stop.

Weather permitting, the new bridge is expected to open in June.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

270 N Franklin: I-270 NORTHBOUND between Cemetery Rd. and Tuttle Crossing Blvd.

• 9 PM: I-270 NB reduced to two lanes for bridge demolition

• 10 PM: I-270 NB reduced to one lane

• 5 AM: All lanes of I-270 NB open

SOUTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

S Franklin 71: I-71 at I-270 (South Side)

9 AM: The following ramps will be close:

I-71 NB to I-270 WB- Detour: Continue I-71 NB to SR 104 to I-71 SB to I-270 WB.

I-270 WB to I-71 NB- Detour: I-71 SB to Stringtown Rd. to I-71 NB.

5 AM: All ramps open

S Franklin 270

I-270 at I-71 (South Side)

10 PM: All lanes of 270 EB at I-71 close for bridge demolition. Detour: I-71 SB to Stringtown Rd. to I-71 NB to I-270 EB.

10 PM: The ramp from I-71 SB to I-270 EB closes. Detour: I-71 SB to Stringtown Rd. to I-71 NB to I-270 EB,

5 AM Each morning, the ramp and all lanes of I-270 EB are open.

Franklin 70

I-70 between I-670 and Sullivant Ave. (West Side)

Midnight: I-70 EB will be reduced to one lane for drainage work.

5 AM: All lanes open

City of Columbus

Do you have a passion for making the roadways safer for our traveling public? The City of Columbus is looking for Right-of-Way/Traffic Investigators. For more information and to apply visit http://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/columbusoh

City of Columbus road crews are busy patching potholes as weather permits. The Department of Public Service is currently on 12-hour shifts for pothole repair, as weather permits. If you see a pothole, please report it to the 311 Service Center by calling (614) 645-3111.

After city Snow Warriors finish treating roadways for snow, they will transition to street repair.

Every street in Columbus is assigned a priority:

· Priority 1 roadways include State Routes 33, 104 and 315 and arterial streets

· Priority 2 roadways include collector streets

· Priority 3 roadways include residential streets

More tips:

• When possible, park vehicles in driveways or parking lots and off streets to give plow trucks room to plow.

• Check on senior citizens, shut-ins and other neighbors with mobility impairments.

More Safety Tips:

• Drive with extra care and leave additional distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

• Maintain a distance of no less than 100 feet behind a snow plow truck.

• Avoid passing plow trucks because drivers cannot always see a smaller car about to pass.

Safety Tip

• Shovel your sidewalk: Property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off sidewalks that abut their properties or are on their properties. Property owners should never shovel snow into the street or onto a sidewalk.

For information on when roads have been plowed, visit Warrior Watch at http://warriorwatch.columbus.gov

Tips for motorists:

• Maintain a distance of no less than 100 feet behind a snow plow truck

• Avoid passing snow plow trucks because the drivers cannot always see a smaller car about to pass

• Please park vehicles in driveways and off streets to give plow trucks room to work

Delaware County Engineer‏ @DelCoEngineer

South Section Line Road will be closed between Clark Shaw and Bean Oller Road from Feb. 20 to March 30 for a culvert replacement. Use Sawmill Parkway or SR 257 as alternate routes.

KNOX COUNTY

Single Lane Closure on US 36 at SR 314 Intersection, East of Centerburg

US 36: Beginning Tuesday, February 20, US 36 will be reduced to one lane at the intersection of SR 314 while ODOT crews work on a bridge deck repair.

Work hours: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Estimated completion: Thursday, February 22, weather permitting

Update on South Side Pothole Repairs

I-71 southbound travel lanes will be restricted for your afternoon drive home today to permit the contractor to make additional pothole repairs. New asphalt has just being placed on the the right lane of I-71 south between I-270 and Stringtown Road. (photo left)

Once that work is complete, the contractor will begin work on the far left lane of 71 SB.

Here is the plan. Open the far right lane of 71 SB around 5 pm and the exit ramps from I-71 SB to Stringtown Rd. and I-270 EB to I-71 SB.

After that has opened, the contractor will close the far left lane of I-71 SB between 270 & Stringtown Rd. and the ramp from I-270 WB to I-71 SB. The detour is I-270 WB to US 62 to I-270 EB to I-71 SB.

It’s hoped by 9 pm, all lanes and ramps on I-71 SB will be open.

Pavement Repairs on South Side Begin at Noon

Permanent pavement repairs will begin at noon today on Interstate 71 south between I-270 and Stringtown Road. Motorists should expect delays since I-71 SB will be down to one lane.

The following exits will also be closed:

I-71 SB to Stringtown Rd. Detour: 71 SB to Rt. 665 to I-71 NB to Stringtown Road.

I-270 EB to I-71 SB. Detour: I-71 NB to I-270 WB to I-71 SB

By 4 pm, weather permitting, all lanes and ramps will be open.

To avoid this south side area all together, consider US 23 south or I-270 from the east side of Columbus to I-71 SB as alternate routes.

Heavy rains and drastic temperature fluctuations have unfortunately created perfect conditions for pothole production on this stretch of Interstate 71.

Crews are currently inspecting the entire I-71 south side construction zone between Greenlawn Ave. and Stringtown Rd. to see what additional pavement repairs are needed on both directions of Interstate 71.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (DOWNTOWN)

Pothole Fix at the ‘Split’

Beginning Friday night, February 16, crews working on the current downtown I-70/71 project will focus on pothole repairs on westbound Interstate 70. To make progress, all lanes on 70 westbound will be closed between the two ‘splits’ beginning at 10 pm. Details below:

9 PM: Broad St. Ramp to I-71 SB closes. Detour: Broad St. to I-71 NB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-71 SB.

10 PM: Ramp from I-71 SB to I-70 WB closes. Detour: I-71 SB to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-70 WB.

10 PM: All lanes of I-70 WB must exit to I-71 NB. Continue north to I-670 WB to SR 315 SB to I-70 WB.

6 AM Saturday, all ramps and lanes open.

Pavement Repairs Scheduled for Work Zone on Northwest Side

Daytime Commuters Expect Short-term Delays

Traffic Alert for Daytime Commuters on the NW Side

Pavement repairs will continue in the Interstate 270 construction work zone between Dublin and Hilliard for the next two days, weather permitting. Crews will ‘mill’ out the old damaged pavement and replace it with several inches of new asphalt. This operation is a more permanent fix for potholes.

The repairs began today on I-270 NB between I-70 and Roberts Road. Tomorrow, crews will be working on a section of southbound I-270. Here’s how traffic will be impacted the next two days weather permitting.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 27, 2018

9 AM: I-270 SB reduced to two lanes between Roberts Rd. and I-70.

9 AM: The ramp from Roberts Rd. to I-270 SB closes Detour: Roberts Rd. to I-270 NB to Cemetery Rd. to I-270 SB.

4 PM: All ramps and lanes of I-270 SB open

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2018

9 AM: I-270 NB reduced to two lanes between Tuttle Crossing Blvd. and US 33.

9 AM: The ramp from I-270 NB to Tuttle Crossing Blvd. closes Detour: I-270 NB to Sawmill Rd. to I-270 SB to Tuttle Crossing Blvd.

9 AM: The ramp from Tuttle Crossing Blvd. to I-270 NB Detour Tuttle to I-270 SB to Cemetery Rd. to I-270 NB.

4 PM: All ramps and lanes of I-270 NB open.

BSDD, Inc. is now the non-profit BETTER OHIO TEEN DRIVERS, Inc.

Columbus – After more than a decade as the only advanced teen driver training program in Columbus, Bloom School of Driving Dynamix has spun off its Car Control Drills Program as a stand-alone non-profit.

“We’ve been considering this for quite some time. The move to non-profit status will make us more appealing to high-profile donors and potential sponsors which in turn will help us reach more teen drivers in central Ohio and beyond,” said Mark Bloom, President & Founder of BOTD.

Currently, Franklin, Delaware, Fairfield and several other counties and local diversion programs use BOTD’s Car Control Drills Program as a dispositional tool for their teen traffic offenders. Each has responded very favorably on how the Program has been received in their courts.

While continuing to serve the metro Columbus area, BOTD is currently developing a mobile program to take its unique training on the road. This will be key to developing relationships with additional teen traffic courts in other counties across Ohio.

Another initiative, specifically in Delaware County, will involve local school districts in providing discounted enrollments for their teen drivers.

Bloom School of Driving Dynamix will continue to serve its corporate and fleet training clients as a for-profit entity.

About Better Ohio Teen Drivers, Inc. – Better Ohio Teen Drivers, Inc. is a unique driving school giving new teen drivers the opportunity to improve their skills through an advanced vehicle dynamics curriculum and dynamic car control drills.

The first driving school in the United States to enter the prestigious AAA Approved Driving School Network, BOTD is also an Official Partner of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, donations to BOTD are tax deductible.

MORPC’s “major” Hyperloop announcement has arrived

Last week, the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) had us on the edge of our seats when they said a “major” announcement regarding a Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh Hyperloop was on the way. Well folks, here it is…

MORPC is launching a $2.5 million program in hopes of convincing Virgin Hyperloop One to build the aforementioned route—the Midwest Connect. The program will include a feasibility study (nine month duration) which will look at the potential to add stops along the way including Marysville and Lima in Ohio, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. These stops could make transportation of crops to other cities, states, and countries faster and easier.

There will also be another study (12 month duration) which will look at the environmental impact of the Midwest Connect and other similar routes for Hyperloop and/or traditional passenger rail.

“As the winner of the U.S. Government’s Smart City Challenge, Columbus and Central Ohio is on the cutting edge of transportation technology,” said Virgin Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd. “We are very excited about the prospect of a Midwest Hyperloop from Pittsburgh all the way to Chicago. These actions by MORPC break new ground because they are integrating Hyperloop technology into a larger Environmental Impact Study — the first time that has happened anywhere in the world.”

The Midwest Connect was chosen as a top 10 finalist for a Hyperloop but so far, Hyperloop One hasn’t shelled out any money for it. The $2.5 million MORPC program will be funded by the city of Columbus ($250,000), Ohio and Indiana rail partners including MORPC, Union County, and the cities of Marysville and Lima ($500,000). MORPC is expecting Hyperloop One to jump on the funding bandwagon along with other private investors.

MORPC Executive Director William Murdock told The Dispatch these studies should put the Midwest Connect route ahead of other finalist US routes (Miami to Orlando in Florida; Dallas-Laredo-Houston in Texas; and Cheyenne-Denver-Pueblo in Wyoming and Colorado). Winning the Smart Cities Challenge and $50 million prize to create a smart-transportation system also gives us a leg up on the competition.

“This is another step forward for our community, as we work together to become the model for connected cities of the future,” states Alex Fischer, The Columbus Partnership President and CEO. “We’re pursuing the most comprehensive study for any corridor – and the only interstate corridor at that – and we’re doing it the Columbus Way, bringing together the private, public and non-profit sectors to transform our community and its prosperity.”

“Columbus is recognized as a leader in forward-thinking alternative methods for mobility,” said Columbus Chief Innovation Officer Michael Stevens. “Exploring Hyperloop technology makes sense because we have the thought leadership, a history of successful public-private partnerships and residents who embrace cutting-edge ideas.”

Making Ohio Driver Licenses and Identification Cards More Secure

Ohio BMV

COLUMBUS — In an effort to ensure greater security and identification protection for customers, and to comply with federal regulations, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is introducing a single, central point of production for state driver licenses and identification cards, effective July 2, 2018.

Licenses and identification cards will no longer be produced while you wait at each of the more than 180 Deputy Registrar offices statewide. While customers will still go to a Deputy Registrar for license and card renewals or other transactions, they will receive their driver licenses and identification cards by mail rather than over the counter. Only a temporary proof of transaction will be issued at a Deputy Registrar location.

The extra level of security provided through centralized card production provides greater protection against counterfeiting and complies with all state and federal security standards. Ohio will be joining 41 other states to provide driver licenses and identification cards through the mail. Centralizing the production of driver licenses and identification cards will reduce driver license fraud and identify theft by:

Ensuring driver licenses and identification cards are issued to legitimate cardholders only;

Preventing loss and theft of secure materials from Deputy Registrar agencies; and

Providing a more secure printing environment, sparing the state the costs associated with security renovations at local Deputy Registrar agencies.

What will change?

Beginning July 2, 2018, customers will be:

Receiving their state driver licenses and identification cards by mail in about 10 days after visiting a Deputy Registrar;

Receiving a temporary card/confirmation of driving privileges until the card arrives in the mail; and

Having the option to have a driver license or identification card that is acceptable for federal identification purposes.

A new option for meeting national travel security requirements. New federal travel restrictions requiring secure identification go into effect October 2020 and Ohio is getting a jump-start on this process beginning July 2, 2018.

Customers interested in using their state-issued credential for access to federal facilities or services, such as airport security screening by the Transportation Safety Administration for boarding commercial airlines, may choose to obtain a credential that meets all federal requirements.

Customers choosing this option when obtaining a new or renewed license or identification card will be required to provide documentation proving their name and date of birth (such as a birth certificate or passport), Social Security number (such as a Social Security card) and two additional documents proving residential address (such as utility bills).

Customers not interested in or not needing to use their state-issued credential for federal identification purposes will have the option of obtaining a standard driver license or identification card without additional document requirements beyond those currently in place.

What will NOT change?

Deputy Registrars will continue to be part of the driver license and identification card process. Customers will still initiate driver license and identification card transactions by visiting a Deputy Registrar agency, presenting documents (as needed) and be photographed. Driver licenses and identification cards will continue to be valid for four years and require a new photograph with every renewal. Customer costs will remain the same for both the standard and compliant cards.

For more information, visit: www.bmv.ohio.gov/NEWDL-ID

Teen Driver Bill Voted out of Committee

Ohio Moves Closer to a Modernized Licensing Program for Young Drivers

House Bill 293 Passes out of Committee

COLUMBUS (February 28, 2017) — Ohio has taken an important step today to protect young drivers with the passage of House Bill 293 by the Ohio House Transportation and Public Safety Committee.

HB 293, the “Young Driver Protection Bill,” sponsored by Reps. Gary Scherer (R) and Michael Sheehy (D), would make Ohio’s roads safer by giving teen drivers more experience behind the wheel. The original bill proposed two small, but important, adjustments to Ohio’s current licensing system.

Lengthening the Temporary Instruction Permit phase from six to 12 months.

Begining supervised nighttime driving protections for novice teen drivers at 9 p.m., rather than midnight. (This is not a curfew – instead, supervised nighttime driving)

During today’s hearing the committee passed an amendment changing the supervised nighttime driving protection to 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. Current law is midnight for the first year of licensure.

“Data proves that six months is not long enough for new teen drivers to become proficient, defensive drivers,” said AAA Traffic Safety program manager, Kellie O’Riordan. “Teen crash rates are higher than any other age group. AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research confirms that new teen drivers, ages 16-17, are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.”

In addition, the AAA Foundation analyzed data of police-reported crashes of drivers aged 15-19, from 1994-2013 and found that the majority of people killed (66 percent) and injured (67 percent) in crashes involving a teen driver are people other than the teen themselves.

“Teen drivers crash mostly because of their inexperience behind the wheel,” continued O’Riordan. “Humans learn complex skills by doing, rather than by being told. Knowing the rules and basic skills are necessary, but it’s not enough for a beginner to do well. Practical experience is essential for novice drivers.”

The bill will now move to the floor of the Ohio House for a vote.

Timeline of HB 293:

2016 – AAA organized the Ohio Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) coalition – a broad-based coalition comprised of traffic safety advocates from across the state – in an effort to modernize Ohio’s young driver licensing system.

2017 – Coalition members worked for more than a year to lay the groundwork for HB 293, which was introduced in June, 2017 by Reps. Gary Scherer and Michael Sheehy.

2017 – Bill sponsors testified in front of the Ohio House Transportation and Public Safety committee on Nov. 15, 2017. The bill’s second hearing took place on Dec. 13, 2017 where six proponents stepped forward in support of the bill. The bill’s third hearing took place Jan. 24, 2018, where four proponents testified in support of the bill. There are no known opponents.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

270 N Franklin

I-270 WESTBOUND BETWEEN US 23 AND SR 315

7 PM: I-270 WB will be reduced to three lanes for pothole patching.

9 PM: I-270 WB will be reduced to two lanes for pothole patching

11 PM: the ramp from I-270 WB to US 23/SR 315 SB closes DETOUR I-270 WB to Sawmill Rd. to I-270 EB to SR 315 SB.

5 AM Monday: All lanes and the ramp are open

Licking County: I-70 WB Closed at SR 13

Ohio Department of Transportation

I-70 WB Closed at SR 13

I 70

I-70 WB is closed just west of SR 13 due to a crash. Motorists should use an alternate route to avoid delays. Follow OHGO for updates.

• Detour: SR 13 to US 40 to SR 79 to I-70

• Duration: 2-3 hours

I-70 WB Now OPEN to Traffic

I 70

I-70 WB is now reopen to traffic after an earlier crash near SR 13.

Interstate Lane Closure for 3/7/18

Ohio Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

270 N Franklin

I-270 Southbound between Tuttle Crossing Blvd. and Davidson Rd.

8:00 PM I-270 will be reduced to two lanes for bridge replacement.

5:00 AM All lanes open.

