Road repair reports

Licking County: Upcoming Pike Street Closure for SR 310 Project

Work Continues on Licking County Transportation Improvement District (TID) SR 310 Project

Pike Street west to reclose on Monday, March 12

Beginning Monday, March 12, Pike Street west in Etna will reclose for continued work on the Licking County TID SR 310 Project. Pike Street will remain closed to through traffic for approximately 45 to 60 days.

This project consists of the widening of SR 310 from two lanes to five lanes, from US 40 to the ongoing ODOT project at the I-70/SR 310 Interchange. Work includes upgrades to the signal at the intersection of US 40/SR 310 and installation of a new signal at the intersection of Pike Street/SR 310. There will also be other various upgrades, as well as the addition of a shared use path.

Complete General Construction is the prime contractor for this project. While work is being completed, one lane will be maintained in both directions. Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations may occur from 9am-3pm and 7pm-6am. The estimated completion date for this project is August 31, 2018.

This project is owned and managed by the Licking County Transportation Improvement District. ODOT assisted with identifying funding sources for this project, but is not responsible for project delivery.

Weekend Franklin Co. Travel Advisory 3/10-3/11

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

670 N Franklin

I-670 between Leonard Ave. and 5th Ave.

7:30 AM I-670 EB will be reduced to two lanes

5:30 PM All lanes open

