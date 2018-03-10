Crime News Briefs

Troopers seize 17 pounds of cocaine in Wood County

MILLBURY – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Arizona woman after a traffic stop in Wood County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 17 pounds of cocaine valued at approximately $680,000.

On March 6, 2018 at 1:56 p.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Acura TL with Arizona registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 70. A consent to search was requested and granted. The search revealed fresh tamper marks on the right side rocker panel, where a total of nine packages of cocaine were located.

The suspect, Deluce Casi, 36, of Marana, Ariz., was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

OIU agents remind liquor permits of the time change March 11

(Columbus) – At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11, the time will change to 3 a.m. during Daylight Savings Time. Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit remind liquor establishments stop selling alcohol before 2 a.m.

Establishments that are permitted to sell alcohol until 2:30 a.m. are impacted by the spring time change every year. When the time springs forward to 3 a.m., it is now 30 minutes past the legal time for patrons to purchase, possess, or consume alcoholic beverages.

Liquor permit establishments caught operating after the time change takes place may be administratively cited for after-hours violations.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ohio Investigative Unit agents are plain-clothed fully sworn peace officers. OIU is charged with enforcing the state’s liquor laws and is the only state law enforcement agency specifically tasked with investigating food stamp fraud crimes. Agents also investigate tobacco violations. Follow OIU on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Ohio-Investigative-Unit/165782203506269 and on Twitter by logging onto http://twitter.com/Ohio_OIU.

‘Short-Term Loan’ Petition Rejected

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected the petition for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution which would establish new regulations of short-term loans.

On February 28th, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend the Ohio Constitution, entitled the “Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection Amendment,” from the attorney representing the petitioning committee. The summary was rejected for several reasons, including:

The summary language stating “contracts for short term loans cannot be for a longer time period than the original loan amount…” conflicts with amendment language stating “the minimum duration of a short-term loan shall be the number of months equal to the sum of the originally contracted loan amount.”

The summary language regarding loans exempted from the definition of “short-term loans” conflicts with the amendment language exemptions.

The summary language regarding a notice on electronic funds authorization revocations does not exist in the amendment language, referring instead only to contract provisions.

The summary does not reflect the proposed amendment’s provision that the “General Assembly may, but is not required to, enact legislation to license persons to make short-term loans.”

The summary fails to mention that Section (C)(4) of the proposed amendment requires a licensee to “make a reasonable attempt to verify the borrower’s income prior to initiating the loan.”

The summary omits amendment language stating the amendment would take effect 365 days after it is approved by voters.

“For these reasons, I am unable to certify the summary as a fair and truthful statement of the proposed amendment,” Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine stated in his letter rejecting the petition. “However, I must caution that this letter is not intended to represent an exhaustive list of all defects in the submitted summary.”

In order for a constitutional amendment to proceed, an initial petition containing summary language of the amendment and 1,000 signatures from Ohio registered voters must be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General. Once the summary language and initial signatures are certified, the Ohio Ballot Board would determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues. The petitioners must then collect signatures for each issue from registered voters in each of 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, equal to 5 percent of the total vote cast in the county for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election. Total signatures collected statewide must also equal 10 percent of the total vote cast for the office of governor at the last gubernatorial election.

The full text of today’s letter and of the initiative petitions submitted can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.

