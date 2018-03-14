Fuller elected to judges association board

Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division Judge Randall D. Fuller was recently elected to the Board of Trustees of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges. The Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges membership includes all Common Pleas Judges having domestic relations court jurisdiction and provides leadership for a just and effective domestic relations court system throughout the State of Ohio. Fuller became a member of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges in 2017.

Judge Fuller was elected in 2016 to be the first judge of Delaware County’s newly created Domestic Relations Division. He began his term on January 1, 2017, the same date the new court division was created. In his first year, he oversaw the transition of the Domestic Relations Court to the new Delaware County Courthouse located at 110 North Sandusky Street.

Judge Fuller obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Toledo, a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University and graduated from Buckeye Valley High School. Prior to being elected, Fuller was a private practice attorney for 22 years with his office in downtown Delaware.

Judge Fuller also serves on the Domestic Relations Law and Procedure Committee for the Ohio Judicial Conference.

Judge Fuller said “I am honored to be elected to serve on the board of trustees for the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges. As a judge in a new court division, I felt it was imperative to be active at the state level and work with domestic relation judges from around the State of Ohio. I want to bring the best policies and procedures to Delaware County.”

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_judge-fuller-Head-shot.jpg