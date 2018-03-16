Taylor takes campaign to Tavern

Mary Taylor brought her conservative campaign to become Ohio’s next Governor to the Liberty Tavern in Powell on Thursday, March 8.

For about an hour, the current Lt. Gov. of the state outlined her credentials and policies, and fielded questions from a dozen or so people who had heard of the meet and greet event from Facebook, not counting campaign staff and the media. Republican Taylor joked that she didn’t want to give away too much of her campaign strategy due to the presence of the latter.

“It’s unmistakably clear where I stand on the issues,” Taylor said. “I am a conservative who’s not afraid to take on the establishment.”

Taylor said she’s never lost a campaign, winning what were considered unwinnable seats, including the State Auditor in 2006.

“I’m the first Certified Public Accountant ever to be the watchdog of the Treasury,” she said. While in office, Taylor said she has launched a Common Sense Initiative to eliminate wasteful regulations, opposed tax increases and budget expansion, and fought for the repeal of Obamacare.

Taylor said her policy positions include ending Medicaid expansion; “ending Common Core and restoring local control to schools”; simplifying tax compliance so that state returns can be done on a postcard. She said she was pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment. Regarding the addiction crisis, she said, “Government doesn’t solve these types of problems.”

Calling her main opponent in the May primary a liberal, Taylor said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine was a five-decade career politician typical of the establishment who thinks government can cure all of society’s ills. “I want to build a firewall against government over-reach,” she said.

Taylor said DeWine “was in the Gang of 14 who blocked conservative judges,” plus “he earned an F (grade) from the National Rifle Association, and that’s hard to do” and even supported the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors).

“In 2016, our nation stated very clearly what it thinks of the establishment,” she said in support of President Trump and his tax cuts. “You have more power than you know,” voters were told.

Most of the audience questions were about immigration. Taylor said she was opposed to Sanctuary Cities, and would use the power of the purse to withhold funding to cities such as Columbus until they did comply. She also supported a photo identification requirement for voters.

“We have to build the wall to secure our borders,” she said.

One person said he liked her, but no longer liked her boss, Gov. John Kasich.

“I hear this everywhere I go,” Taylor said. “I’m the same conservative I’ve always been. View me for who I am and not for John Kasich. I am the true conservative.”

She also pointed to recent endorsements from fellow conservative politicians such as Minnesota’s Michele Bachmann.

Taylor admitted she was in a tough race, and that DeWine had the name recognition advantage. However, she felt events such as the Powell meet and greet had a compounding effect on guests, who would sing her praises to others. Indeed, as they were leaving, several people in the Tavern said they would vote for Taylor in the May 8 primary.

The Liberty Tavern was an aptly-named place to hold the meet and greet, with patriotic-themed memorabilia amid its chairs, tables and televisions. Taylor’s talk in the busy restaurant took place in a quiet room graced overhead by a quote attributed to founding father Benjamin Franklin — “The Constitution only gives people the right to pursue happiness. You have to catch it yourself.”

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor speaks during a meet and greet session at Liberty Tavern in Powell on March 8. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_Mary-Taylor-at-Liberty-Tavern.jpg Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor speaks during a meet and greet session at Liberty Tavern in Powell on March 8.

2018 ELECTION

Gary Budzak

For more information Visit www.MaryTaylorforGovernor.com or fb.com/MaryTaylorOH or @MaryTaylorOH or call 614-676-0732.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

