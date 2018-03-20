Secretary Husted Releases New Business Filings Figures for February 2018

Four out of five companies are now started online using Ohio Business Central

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced 9,634 new entities filed to do business in Ohio throughout the month of February, down from the 10,204 entities formed during the same month in 2017. Secretary Husted also announced that 80 percent of all new businesses are now started online through Ohio Business Central, which launched in 2013.

In 2017, 117,429 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s office, surpassing the previous record set in 2016 of 105,009. Last year also marked the eighth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new business filings. In all, Ohio has seen a rise of 46.3 percent in filings from 2010 to 2017.

From the time Ohio Business Central was launched until the end of February 2018, the Secretary of State’s Office has processed 354,952 online filings. In August of 2017, Secretary Husted announced that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

February 2018 marked 28 months since Secretary Husted reduced the cost of starting and maintaining a business in the Buckeye State by 21 percent. This change has saved Ohio businesses over $6 million to date.

Secretary Husted’s efforts to cut costs don’t stop there. In fact, his request for a 100 percent cut in the amount of tax dollars needed to run his office was approved as part of the state’s budget. Husted’s request will save taxpayers nearly $5 million over fiscal years 2018 and 2019. Secretary Husted was able to do this because of his wise financial stewardship. During his first term, he reduced spending by $14.5 million, a 16 percent reduction when compared to the previous administration. Secretary Husted is also operating his office with roughly 40 percent fewer staff and payroll costs at the Secretary of State’s Office are at the lowest level in 10 years.

Though the most visible role of the Secretary of State is that of chief elections officer, the office is also the first stop for individuals or companies who want to file and start a business in Ohio. While recognizing these numbers can’t provide a complete picture of Ohio’s jobs climate, they are an important indicator of economic activity that Secretary Husted hopes will add to the ongoing discussion of how to improve the state’s overall climate for business.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Quick Facts:

9,634 new entities filed to do business in Ohio throughout February 2018.

Since Ohio Business Central was launched, 354,952 entities have been formed online through February 2018.

Four out of every five businesses are now started online in Ohio.

Since Secretary Husted reduced the cost of starting and maintaining a business in Ohio businesses have saved over $6 million.

Cut spending by more than $14.5 million during his first term – a 16 percent reduction compared to the previous administration.

Reduced staff by 40 percent and decreased payroll costs to the lowest level in 10 years.

Cut tax dollars needed to run his office for his last two years by 100 percent, saving taxpayers nearly $5 million.

Announced in August of 2017 that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

From the AG’s Office

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding a federal judge’s ruling issuing a preliminary injunction in Preterm-Cleveland v. Himes:

“I strongly disagree with the district court’s ruling that there is a categorical right to abortion that prevents even any consideration of Ohio’s profound interests in combating discrimination against a class of human beings based upon disability. We will be appealing.”

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_20180314.jpg