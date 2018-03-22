Husted Releases Educational Video on State Issue 1

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted released an educational video to inform Ohioans about State Issue 1, which creates a bipartisan and public process for drawing congressional districts. State Issue 1 will be before voters as part of the 2018 Primary Election.

“Congressional redistricting reform has the potential to change the future of Ohio politics and government,” said Secretary Husted. “State Issue 1 was made possible by private citizens and public officials coming together and working in a constructive and bipartisan manner. I’m confident Ohio voters will approve this measure on May 8th.”

The educational video is designed to encourage voter awareness and participation in the upcoming Ohio election.

“Every election matters and the upcoming primary is no different,” Secretary Husted said. “With countless contests at both the local and statewide level, it is important for Ohioans to be informed on the races that will appear on their ballot. This video will go a long way toward informing voters about State Issue 1.”

Complete information, including the educational video, ballot language and arguments for and against Issue 1, can be accessed by visiting the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

Visit MyOhioVote.com to learn more about the upcoming election or to register to vote.

