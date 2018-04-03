March is good time to learn about water drainage

Those of us living in Ohio have been subjected to quite a bit of rain in February. It seems like we got a day or two of sunshine and then we were back to another run of rainy days. Such weather really reinforces the importance of good drainage. Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District staff have been exceptionally busy with calls from worried residents.

Here are few simple tips to keep your drainage flowing, or if you are experiencing problems, to get you started with ideas for improvement:

• Grade your yard so that rainfall and snowmelt drain away from your foundation.

• Make sure gutters and downspouts are free of debris and in good working condition.

• If your downspouts are connected to an underground pipe, make sure the pipe is in good working condition and that the outlet is clear.

• If you live in an area with storm sewers, check to be sure the inlets are clear of leaves, sticks, litter, and any other debris. It is horrifying how easily a plastic shopping bag or a piece of firewood can block an outlet and how fast and far the water can back up.

• If you live in a rural area, be sure the road ditch is flowing freely. I am always shocked to see a road ditch in front of a house that is completely clogged with leaves and branches. This forces rainwater and snowmelt onto the road creating unsafe driving conditions.

Whether you have a drainage issue or just want a better understanding of the benefits of drainage, Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District invites you to a free Drainage Forum on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be at the Village of Shawnee Hills Civic Center, located at 36 W. Mohawk St. Topics to be discussed by our staff include:

• What is good drainage and flood control?

• Ideas for addressing drainage disputes.

• What is a drainage easement and do you have one?

• What to expect from drainage improvements?

• What can you do to improve and/or maintain your drainage?

There will be ample time for open discussion with the participants, so bring your drainage questions.

Even though the workshop is free, we do request that you make a reservation, which ensures we will have ample handouts for all who attend. Please call or email by March 26 via 740-368-1921 or dona-rhea@delawareswcd.org.

In the meantime, if you have issues with flooding, ponding, or erosion, call us to schedule an onsite visit. Please visit our website at www.delawareswcd.org for information about a variety of conservation programs.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_DELAWARE-SWCD-LOGO-copy.jpg

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is the deputy administrator for the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District.

