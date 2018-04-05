Delaware County Republican Party endorses Carol O’Brien in 12th Congressional District and selects Gebhardt as new Chairman

The Delaware County Republican Party met on the evening of March 1st has formally endorsed a candidate for Ohio 12th Congressional District Seat and selected a new Party Chairman.

Carol O’Brien for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District. O’Brien is seeking the Republican nomination May 8, 2018 primary election. The primary election winner will move on to the special general election on August 7, 2018 to fill the seat. The seat was recently vacated by Pat Tiberi who served the district for seventeen years. The district is comprised of all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking Counties and parts of Richland, Marion, Franklin, and Muskingum Counties. O’Brien currently serves as the Delaware County Prosecutor. She has successfully prosecuted murders, drug traffickers and fought organized crime as the Chief Counsel of the Ohio Organized Crime Commission.

The endorsement followed a report conducted by the county party’s Candidate Screening Sub-Committee, which gave O’Brien the rank of “most recommended” for the Central Committee’s full endorsement. That panel vetted candidates for the positions by conducting thorough background checks, rigorous interviews, and extensive discussion of each candidate’s ability to hold office.

Karl Gebhardt selected as Delaware County Republican Party Chairman. Gebhardt will serve as Chairman through the remainder of the term that was vacated by Jim Schuck. Schuck resigned from this position to seek the Delaware County Republican Party nomination for Common Pleas Court. Gebhardt has served on Board of Genoa Township Trustees since November 2009 and is the Executive Director of the Ohio Lake Erie Commission.

“Carol O’Brien has over thirty years of experience and has served our community well as Prosecutor. She is a dedicated constitutional conservative with a record of getting results. With the overwhelming support of Central Committee, Carol is poised to win the primary in May.” said Delaware County Republican Party Chairman Karl Gebhardt.

The Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee’s endorsement will allow the Party to expend funds in support of O’Brien’s campaign. “The Delaware County Republican Party looks forward to partnering with Carol O’Brien and her campaign over the next several months,” said Gebhardt.

