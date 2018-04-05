Columbus man indicted for armed robbery

A Columbus man was indicted Wednesday (March 28) and charged with aggravated robbery after prosecutors say he fled a Polaris store with merchandise while brandishing a gun.

Khalil A. M. Woods, 18, of Columbus, was indicted by the grand jury and charged with with two counts of aggravated robbery with first-degree felonies; one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; one count of carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors report charges come after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting incident at the Polaris Mall Macy’s around noon on March 24.

“Loss prevention officers reported a male fled the store with merchandise suspected to be stolen,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “They were able to provide the license plate number of the suspect vehicle and let police know the man pointed a gun at them in his attempt to flee.”

Prosecutors report when law enforcement ran the license plate number, it came back to a vehicle that had been reported stolen several days earlier. About two hours later, Columbus Police responded to an altercation outside the Wendy’s at 1054 E. Broad St. in Columbus and learned one of the vehicles involved was the same vehicle that had been involved in the earlier Polaris Macy’s shoplifting incident.

“Mr. Woods was taken into custody,” O’Brien said. “Macy’s loss prevention officers later identified him from a photo lineup.”

An arraignment hearing has not yet been set in Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Everett H. Krueger’s court.

Additionally, the aggravated robbery charges carry a gun specification, which would add additional prison time to any potential sentence Woods receives.

Woods was in the Franklin County Jail Wednesday.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

