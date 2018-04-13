Rep. Carfagna Honors Congressman Tiberi with Resolution for Service to Ohio

Reps. Brenner, Carfagna Announce Funding for Local Community through House Passage of Capital Budget

COLUMBUS, March 8 — State Representatives Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) and Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) have announced that the Ohio House has passed the state capital budget, which invests $2.62 billion statewide, including $1,975,000 in funding for projects in Delaware County.

The capital budget, House Bill 529, contains funding for needed improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, waterways and parks. The bill also increases investments in mental health and addiction services facilities.

Reps. Brenner and Carfagna worked with local government and community leaders in Delaware County to understand their needs and priorities.

Local projects include:

· Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University ($100,000)

· Concord Township History and Community Trail ($100,000)

· Preservation Parks of Delaware County, Ohio to Erie Trail Land Acquisition ($300,000)

· Columbus Zoo and Aquarium ($1,000,000)

· Historical Stratford Barn Restoration ($250,000)

· Delaware Arts Castle Improvements ($225,000)

“I’m proud of the additional investments we’re able to make in Ohio’s K-12 schools, higher education, infrastructure, and especially recovery services for mental illness and substance abuse,” said Carfagna. “I’m also thrilled that we were able to fund a number of projects either in or near the 68th district that will enhance quality of life and expand economic opportunities for our region.”

“Given that my district provides so much revenue to the rest of the state, it’s always a good day when we can bring some of that revenue back to our district,” said Brenner. “I’m proud of the tax dollars that we were able to send back home to Delaware County for important projects that will help the entire community.”

Ensuring a commitment to Ohio’s students and preparing them for the workforce, the bill makes a statewide investment of $600 million in school construction, including repairs, renovations and maintenance, as well as $483 million for projects supporting Ohio’s public colleges and universities.

The bill also features $514 million to repair roads, bridges, water-supply systems and storm sewers. This includes $100 million to support the Clean Ohio program, which funds the preservation of green space, farmland, open spaces and expanded recreational opportunities.

The state continues to promote policies aimed at stemming the tide of addiction, and the capital budget works to help local communities in this effort. Nearly $222 million was invested for critical health and human services funding for youth services, developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives.

House Bill 529 now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

During a recent Ohio House session, State Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township) honored Congressman Pat Tiberi for his service to the State of Ohio with a resolution on behalf of the Ohio House of Representatives in Columbus. Tiberi resigned after 24 years of service to Ohio and represented Ohio’s 12th Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in 2000 and served as the chairman of the Joint Economic Committee.

“We are proud to see Pat Tiberi come full circle by honoring him on the floor of the Ohio House where he launched his career as an elected official,” said Carfagna. “Pat has long been a steadying presence for our community, working tirelessly to help transform our region and helping to bring national credibility, relevance, and unimaginable degrees of prosperity to Central Ohio. In these polarizing times, Pat set a positive example for elected officials by leading collaboratively and with thoughtfulness, humility, empathy and professionalism. Today, I say to Congressman Tiberi, ‘Thank you for your service, job well done, and welcome home!’”

Tiberi began his career in public service in 1993 as a state representative.

Left-to-right: Carfagna, Tiberi, Speaker of the House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville). Photo taken on Ash Wednesday. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_carfagna-tiberi-and.jpg Left-to-right: Carfagna, Tiberi, Speaker of the House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville). Photo taken on Ash Wednesday.

Staff Reports

For more information, visit http://www.obm.ohio.gov/budget/capital/.

For more information, visit http://www.obm.ohio.gov/budget/capital/.