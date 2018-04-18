Democrats cite differences in final Ohio governor’s debate

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich cited his tough stance on gun control to appeal to young voters, while former federal consumer protection chief Richard Cordray said he had taken on powerful financial institutions, as Democratic hopefuls in the race for governor emphasized their differences ahead of the May 8 primary.

The four leading Democratic candidates squared off at Miami University’s Middletown regional campus in their last scheduled debate.

“I was an aggressive consumer watchdog,” said Cordray, emphasizing that he stood up to powerful interests. He also pointed to his support from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The Massachusetts Democrat will campaign with Cordray on Friday in Cincinnati and Columbus, where they will speak to Ohio State University students.

Kucinich staked his claim to young voters, saying he has taken the lead for creating a safer state for them with his push for a statewide ban on assault-style weapons.

“Young people of Ohio, I’m with you; I hear your concerns,” said Kucinich. The issue of guns has received more attention since the deadly school shooting in Florida as students have called for stricter gun laws.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, at 38 the youngest of the four candidates, said he would be a fighter with fresh approaches.

“We need somebody different to lead this state,” Schiavoni said.

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill called for legalizing marijuana and building more state mental health hospitals, both moves that he said would help with the state’s opioid crisis.

“We need more hospitals and less prisons,” O’Neill said.

Kucinich in his opening statement pledged to go after “a cesspool of corruption” in Columbus. During the debate, news surfaced that Republican Cliff Rosenberger would resign as Ohio’s House speaker amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities. Rosenberger said he believed he had been ethical and lawful as speaker, but that Ohioans deserved their leaders’ “full and undivided attention.”

After the debate, Kucinich called the Rosenberger matter “just the tip of the iceberg of a much broader problem in Columbus.”

Schiavoni said it was another example of “the disconnect between the people at home and the people in the Statehouse.” He said there needs to be “a thorough investigation” of Rosenberger.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine is seeking the party’s nomination against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. Second-term Republican Gov. John Kasich is term-limited.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger announced that he is resigning from office amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.

Rosenberger, 36, a term-limited Republican from Clarksville, said that while he believes all of his actions as speaker have been “ethical and lawful,” he understands the inquiry could take some time to resolve.

“Meanwhile, there are many important issues facing our state that deserve careful consideration and review, and Ohioans deserve elected leaders who are able to devote their full and undivided attention to these matters,” Rosenberger said in a statement.

Rosenberger told the Dayton Daily News that he hired Columbus attorney David Axelrod, a former federal prosecutor, “as a precautionary measure.” He said the FBI has been asking questions but has not subpoenaed him or told him he’s under investigation.

“Quite frankly, I’ll be up front: I think politics is a pretty dirty place right now,” Rosenberger told the newspaper in an interview.

The FBI has declined to confirm or deny that Rosenberger is being investigated. An FBI inquiry would not necessarily result in charges.

Rosenberg said his resignation would take effect May 1. At that time, he said, Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring would assume his responsibilities until the House elects a new speaker.

“The Speaker is my friend and has been a valued partner in leading Ohio,” Republican Gov. John Kasich said in a statement. “I am sorry to hear this news but respect him for making a decision that he believes is right for our state and the people and institutions for which he cares deeply. I wish him well in the days ahead.”

Kasich had told reporters earlier during an unrelated Statehouse appearance that he did not know any details about the FBI’s interest in Rosenberger.

The powerful Rosenberger has been criticized for his lavish lifestyle, which includes traveling around the world and staying in a luxury downtown Columbus condo owned by a wealthy Republican donor. His destinations have included Europe, Israel, Iceland and various U.S. cities.

Rosenberger, who makes $100,798 a year as a lawmaker, is allowed to pay for work-related trips through his own campaign fund, a House Republican political fund or with a stipend from an outside group. He must disclose who pays for each trip. He is barred from accepting gifts worth more than $75 from individuals or lobbyists and prohibited from exchanging trips for legislative favors.

Attorney General Mike DeWine, who Rosenberger endorsed in the governor’s race, said he called Rosenberger after learning the lawmaker had hired a lawyer and advised him that he must resign if he had engaged in any wrongdoing. DeWine said Rosenberger told him he had done nothing wrong.

DeWine’s opponent in the Republican primary questioned that phone call.

“While I agree with the Speaker’s decision to step down, there are still many unanswered questions. The first of which is what did Mike DeWine know that prompted his Friday call to the Speaker’s office? The days of the Establishment are numbered. Rosenberger is just the beginning,” said Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor in a statement.

Rosenberger rents his Columbus condo from Ginni Ragan, an influential Republican donor who has donated $1.7 million to GOP politicians’ campaigns since 2012, including $47,000 to Rosenberger’s campaign, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Ragan, 73, is a top shareholder in Delaware, Ohio-based Greif, an industrial packaging manufacturer.

In August, Rosenberger took a four-day trip to London with Republican leaders from other states for an event paid for by the GOPAC Education Fund’s Institute for Leadership Development. GOPAC helps elect Republicans to higher office. Executive Director Jessica Curtis confirmed that Rosenberger and state Rep. Nathan Manning, of North Ridgeville, were among event guests.

Steve Dimon, an Ohio-based lobbyist for title lender LoanMax, also was on the trip. Title and payday lenders have been lobbying against proposed legislation at the Statehouse that would place restrictions on their industry.

Dimon confirmed to The Associated Press that he attended the GOPAC event and that he saw Rosenberger there. He declined to say whether the two discussed any legislation or whether he has since been questioned by the FBI.

Dimon said representatives of several other companies, representing industries other than payday lending, also participated.

Rep. Leland responds to resignation of House Speaker Rosenberger

COLUMBUS— State Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) issued the following statement in response to the announcement that House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) will resign effective May 1:

“This is a stain on our democracy that interferes with the people’s business and reduces public confidence in our legislative process. This unfortunate incident is a reminder of what happens when one political party controls every level of state government.

“Though this is the tip of the iceberg in fully understanding the extent and level of political corruption, it should serve as a sobering reminder for some that nobody is above the law. We need checks and balances, and new leadership to restore integrity and trust in state government.”

Statement from Ohio Secretary of State

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted released a statement in response to today’s Ohio Senate passage of Senate Bill 135, legislation that will provide funding for the purchase of new voting machines statewide. The following may be attributed to Secretary Husted:

“Ohio is a national leader in elections administration because we focus on making our state a place where it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat. To maintain that status, we must continue to modernize by investing in innovation and that means replacing our voting machines.

“Today’s overwhelming bipartisan vote in the Ohio Senate moves us closer to that goal. I commend Senate President Larry Obhof and Senator Frank LaRose for their leadership on this issue and thank those lawmakers who supported the bill. I’m hopeful the Ohio House will soon follow suit.”

Attorneys for DeWine Husted Campaign send cease and desist letter to Ohio TV stations Airing False Advertisements

COLUMBUS– Attorneys for the DeWine Husted for Ohio campaign sent a cease and desist letter to Ohio TV stations currently airing false and deceptive advertisements.

“Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor has built her entire campaign on one lie after another,” said Ryan Stubenrauch, campaign spokesperson. “Lieutenant Governor Taylor has lied about her extensive record supporting Medicaid expansion. She has lied about her support of President Trump, refusing to explain why she vehemently denied endorsing Trump only weeks before he was elected President. She has lied about Mike DeWine in campaign literature and blamed others after her lies were called out in the media. We will not sit by and let Lieutenant Governor Taylor’s latest lies about Mike DeWine and his conservative record air freely on television.”

The letter points out that broadcast television stations licensed by the FCC have a legal obligation to not air content that is a deliberate, intentional, or wanton misrepresentation of the truth.

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell