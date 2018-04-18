Local political news briefs

Russell Designated as ‘Gun Sense Candidate’

Mom’s Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate Distinction

John Russell’s campaign is proud to announce that Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America distinguished John as a ‘Gun Sense Candidate’ in his race for the 12th Congressional District.

With this distinction, Russell becomes the second candidate among the Democratic candidates running in the 12th to receive a ‘Gun Sense Candidate’ distinction. Russell is proud of the designation and believes that it helps bolster his strong position on gun reform.

“Congressional action on this issue is long overdue,” Russell said. “I am honored to be chosen as a ‘Gun Sense Candidate’, and I look forward to working with inspiring and effective organizations, such as Moms Demand Action, once I’m elected to Congress.”

Having grown up in rural Ohio, Russell brings a unique perspective to the conversation surrounding gun reform. As a farmer, he uses firearms to protect his crops from wildlife, however Russell believes that there are common-sense reforms we can enact to protect and save lives.

“Our right to own a gun does not outweigh our right to be safe and alive in public places,” Russell said. “I, like millions of other gun owners, support universal background checks and closing gun-show loopholes. It is also important that we restrict gun sales from people with a history of violence and/or domestic abuse.”

On Tax Day, House Dems push tax reform that puts families first

Say package offers solutions that allow working families to get ahead

COLUMBUS— Marking National Tax Day, House Democratic lawmakers detailed a state tax reform package they say will make life better for families in the Buckeye State. After seven years of Republican tax policies benefiting the wealthiest one-percent, Democratic lawmakers say the tax responsibility has been unfairly shifted to middle-class and working families.

“For too long we’ve seen tax schemes worked up to benefit the wealthy at the expense of hardworking Ohioans,” said Rep. Jack Cera (D-Bellaire). “Our plan works to fix this by offering real, commonsense solutions that allow working families to get ahead.”

Proposals include House Bill 333, a bill to end Ohio’s marriage penalty, as well as a plan to expand Ohio’s tax credit for families who adopt. Democrats also outlined a blueprint to stop forcing families to pay for state inaction on the state’s worst-in-the-nation opioid epidemic.

“Ending Ohio’s marriage penalty and expanding tax credits for families looking to adopt are commonsense ways to support hardworking families,” said Rep. Rich Brown (D-Canal Winchester). “Also, by creating a tax credit to help our families that struggle with addiction, we help Ohioans get back on their feet to support their families and strengthen our communities.”

In addition, Democrats are looking at new legislation to reduce the cost of essential everyday products by eliminating certain items from the state sales tax, including feminine hygiene products, diapers, over-the-counter medicine, child safety seats and other goods.

“Republicans have continued to nickel and dime hardworking people by shifting taxes from the wealthy to middle-class and working people, especially women and young parents,” said Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland). “By eliminating certain essential products from the state sales tax, we increase consumer purchasing power and make it easier for families to afford life’s necessities.”

Since 2011, state lawmakers have continually shifted taxes from the wealthiest one-percent to middle and working class Ohioans, most notably through more expensive property taxes, a one-billion-dollar per-year sales tax hike, a sales tax expansion and more local tax levies to fund schools and communities who have shouldered over $3 billion in state budget cuts, collectively.

“Shifting taxes away from the wealthy and onto the backs of middle-class and working Ohioans was supposed to create jobs and strengthen our economy—neither of which happened,” said Rep. John Rogers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake). “Our economy is barely moving and families are feeling the squeeze. Family First tax reform puts money back into the hands of those that need it—working families—so they can focus on what really matters.”

Rogers also introduced bipartisan legislation, House Bill 186, to allow families to deduct up to $2000 per year from state income taxes for qualifying higher education expenses like tuition, fees, books and supplies. Ohio ranks first in the nation in the total burden of student loan debt.

Rob’s Rundown: Week of April 9-13, 2018

This week, Senator Portman was pleased to see his bipartisan SESTA bill signed into law. SESTA will help ensure justice for victims of sex trafficking and hold accountable websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking. It passed the Senate by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 97-2 last month. Earlier this week, Portman praised the indictment of Backpage.com’s owners, executives, and employees. Lastly, Portman commended the nominations of both Sarah Morrison for U.S. Federal District Court Judge for the Southern District in Columbus, Ohio, and Pam Barker for U.S. Federal District Court Judge for the Northern District of Ohio.

For a more detailed look at Senator Portman’s week, please see the following:

Monday, April 9

Portman Praises U.S. Department of Justice’s Indictment of Backpage’s Owners & Executives

Portman praised the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) after it announced a federal indictment of Backpage.com’s owners, executives, and employees. The website is the market leader in commercial-sex advertising that has been linked to hundreds of reported cases of sex trafficking, including trafficking of children. The Senate recently passedthe Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 97-2 as part of a broader congressional effort to help stop online sex trafficking and provide justice for victims. The bill is expected to be signed into law on Wednesday. Portman issued the following statement:

“The indictment of Backpage is good news for victims and survivors of online sex trafficking. This website is hub for the selling of women and children online, and it’s an important step forward in our efforts to hold online sex traffickers accountable. Our bipartisan investigation into Backpage uncovered new evidence that handed over to the Department of Justice more than 10 months ago. Our bipartisan work has made a significant difference in raising awareness of these trafficking crimes and informed our efforts to craft a narrow legislative solution that is now ready to be signed into law.

“I’m also pleased that Congress has taken additional steps by passing my SESTA legislation to help sex trafficking victims get justice and allow state and local law enforcement to swiftly prosecute websites that violate federal sex trafficking laws. This bipartisan measure will make it easier to hold online sex traffickers accountable, and I look forward to seeing President Trump sign this bill into law this week.”

Tuesday, April 10

Portman, Brown Applaud Nomination of Sarah Morrison for U.S. Federal District Court Judge for the Southern District in Columbus, Ohio

Portman and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded the nomination of Sarah Morrison by President Trump to serve as U.S. Federal District Court Judge for the Southern District of Ohio. Portman and Brown recommended the President nominate Administrator Morrison for the vacancy in Columbus, Ohio, which was created upon the retirement of the Honorable Gregory L. Frost. The nomination will now be vetted by the Senate Judiciary Committee before being considered for confirmation by the full U.S. Senate. The Southern District has court locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton and serves more than five million Ohioans in 48 counties.

“I applaud the President’s decision to nominate Sarah Morrison to serve as Columbus’s newest federal judge,” said Portman. “Administrator Morrison enjoys widespread support because of her significant experience in both the public and private sectors, including her time as CEO of Ohio’s Bureau of Workers Compensation. She will make Ohio proud in this new role.”

Portman, Brown Applaud Nomination of Pam Barker for U.S. Federal District Court Judge for the Northern District of Ohio

Portman and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) applauded the nomination of Pam Barker by President Trump to serve as U.S. Federal District Court Judge for the Northern District of Ohio. Portman and Brown recommended the President nominate Judge Barker for the vacancy in Cleveland, Ohio, which was created when the Honorable Donald C. Nugent took senior status. The nomination will now be vetted by the Senate Judiciary Committee before being considered for confirmation by the full U.S. Senate. The Northern District has court locations in Akron, Cleveland, Toledo, and Youngstown and serves approximately 5.9 million citizens of the 40 most northern counties in Ohio.

“I applaud the President’s decision to nominate Pam Barker to serve as Cleveland’s newest federal judge,” said Portman. “Her time presiding over the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas has prepared her to hit the ground running and honorably serve the people of Ohio. She has the necessary experience and sound judgement to be a great federal judge and will make Ohio proud in this new role.”

Wednesday, April 11

On MSNBC, Portman Highlights How New SESTA Law Will Help End Online Sex Trafficking

Portman discussed his bipartisan Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA), which was just signed into law by President Trump, during an interview today with Ali Velshi on MSNBC. The legislation will help ensure justice for victims of sex trafficking and hold accountable websites like Backpage.com which knowingly facilitate sex trafficking. It passed the Senate by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 97-2 last month. Portman also discussed Syria and the need for a multinational coalition to respond to the recent atrocities.

Portman, Blumenthal, McCain, McCaskill, Cornyn, Heitkamp Praise Signing of Bipartisan Bill to Help Stop Online Sex Trafficking

Portman, Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John McCain (R-AZ), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) praised the signing of the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) into law as part of a broader congressional effort to help stop online sex trafficking and provide justice for victims. The bill passed the Senate by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 97-2 last month:

“This is a momentous day in the fight to help stop online sex trafficking, and a big victory for trafficking victims and survivors who for too long have been denied the opportunity to get the justice they deserve,” said Senator Portman. “We wouldn’t have gotten to this point without the bravery of the sex trafficking victims and their families who shared their stories, the work of anti-trafficking advocates who helped us craft a narrowly-tailored solution, and a broad coalition of support that was unwavering its commitment to getting this done. I’d particularly like to thank Senators Thune, Blumenthal, McCain, McCaskill, Cornyn, and Heitkamp for their leadership and hard work on this effort. No one thought that we could get this done, but we did. SESTA will make a difference in the lives of sex trafficking survivors. Justice for these victims is long overdue.”

Portman Recognizes Ohio’s First Responders on Senate Floor

Portman delivered remarks on the Senate floor to recognize Ohio’s first responders. This week is Ohio Appreciation Week honoring all first responders who devote every day to ensure Ohioans’ health and safety.

Portman Hails SESTA Becoming Law: “Today is a Big Day in the Fight Against Sex Trafficking”

Portman delivered remarks on the Senate floor to highlight his bipartisan Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) becoming the law of the land. Senator Portman was present at the White House when President Trump signed SESTA into law. On March 21st, the Senate passed Senator Portman’s bipartisan Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) – by an overwhelming vote of 97-2 – as part of a broader House effort to help stop online sex trafficking and provide justice for victims.

Thursday, April 12

Portman’s Bipartisan SESTA Bill Signed into Law, A Victory for Trafficking Survivors

On March 21st, the Senate passed Senator Portman’s bipartisan Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) – by an overwhelming vote of 97-2 – as part of a broader congressional effort to help stop online sex trafficking and provide justice for victims. President Trump signed the bill and SESTA became law of the land.

Portman states in the video: “We had a great victory in passing legislation we’ve worked on for two years to be able to allow victims and survivors of sex trafficking to get the justice they deserve, to be sure we can go after these websites that are exploiting women and children online. We were told by many that this could never happen, we were told that the special interests were too powerful, that they would push back and keep us from providing this kind of justice for victims and survivors. Now we have the opportunity to be able to help these individuals get their lives back together and to avoid the countless other women and children who might have been drawn into trafficking and all of the trauma and heartache that is associated with it.”

Portman, McCaskill Introduce Promoting Hydropower Development & Jobs Act

Portman and Claire McCaskill (D-MO) introduced the Promoting Hydropower Development & Jobs Act, new legislation to streamline permitting for hydropower projects and create more jobs for local communities across the country. This bill will promote hydropower development at existing non-powered dams by establishing an expedited licensing process that will result in a decision on an application in two years or less. The bill also would require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Department of the Interior to develop a list of existing non-powered federal dams that have the greatest potential for non-federal hydropower development. Currently, there are more than 50,000 suitable non-powered dams across the country that collectively have the technical potential to add 12 gigawatts of hydropower capacity, enough power to illuminate 1.2 trillion LED lightbulbs.

“This bill will promote clean energy and create more jobs,” Portman stated. “It makes sense to streamline the permitting process for hydropower on dams that already exist, especially given that the new facilities will have a minimal environmental impact. In Ohio alone, there are 44 suitable dams that potentially could benefit from this bipartisan bill.”

U.S. Shuts Down Backpage, a Classified-Ad Website, Indicts Co-Founders

Federal officials said they were shutting down Backpage, a controversial classified-ad website that has long been accused by political leaders and law-enforcement officials of providing a platform for prostitution and sex trafficking.

As part of the federal operation, a grand jury in Arizona indicted seven people associated with Backpage on charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering. They included Michael Lacey, 69 years old, and James Larkin, 68, the co-founders of Backpage.

…

Members of Congress, including Sens. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.) and Rob Portman (R., Ohio), have investigated the alleged role of Backpage in the sex-trafficking system.

The bipartisan law passed last month, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) and Mr. Portman, would amend the Communications Decency Act of 1996 to roll back immunity that Congress had conferred on websites for the actions of their users.

(U.S. Shuts Down Backpage, a Classified-Ad Website, Indicts Co-Founders. Del Quentin Wilber and Lalita Clozel. Wall Street Journal. April 9, 2018.)

DCRWC to hold April meeting with guest speaker Republican candidate for the Ohio House Brian Lorenz

Delaware County Republican Women’s Club will be hosting their April Meeting with guest speaker Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives, Brian Lorenz

The meeting occured on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Delaware Township Hall, 2590 Liberty Rd, Delaware, OH 43015. The guest speaker will be Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives, Brian Lorenz. All candidates were invited. Guests are encouraged to bring a friend. Meetings are free and open to the public and non-members. Refreshments are provided.

The Delaware County Republican Women have been active in Delaware County since the early 1940’s and are federated members of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.

The National Federation of Republican Women is one of the largest political grassroots organizations in the United States. They bring together women to positively impact the direction of our nation, state, and communities. The group’s focus on recruiting, training, and electing candidates; advocating the Republican Party’s philosophy and initiatives; and empowering women of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds in the political process. Become a part of our proud history of women supporting the Republican Party by joining today!

John Russell Endorsed by Marian Harris

Former State Representative Supports Russell in Race

Former State Representative and Ohioans for Gun Safety founder, Marian Harris, endorsed candidate John Russell for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, saying:

“John Russell is a grassroots leader, with a demonstrated history of fighting for workers and the middle class. I am proud to support his candidacy for Congress.”

Harris formerly served in the Ohio General Assembly as the Representative for House District 19, a district comprised of Franklin County citizens who live in the 12th Congressional District. Harris’ familiarity with the district and her success in winning tough races helped guide her decision to endorse.

“I won my seat with less than 1,000 votes,” Harris said. “It takes a smart campaign, a committed candidate and a message that speaks to the entire district. John’s progressive, grassroots campaign has been working to win, not just in Franklin County, but the district as a whole.”

Harris is the latest to endorse Russell, who has secured support from former gubernatorial candidate Connie Pillich, former Congresswoman Mary Jo Kilroy and Westerville City Councilwoman Valerie Cumming. Additionally, as the leader of Ohioans for Gun Safety, Harris represents a significant issues-based endorsement in the 12th Congressional race.

“Ohioans for Gun Safety focuses on common-sense background checks and expanding the conversation surrounding gun safety,” Harris said. “John is a farmer who was raised and lives in rural Ohio. He understands the intricacies of gun culture and how to address our pressing need for reforms that will save lives. He is the kind of candidate that can win rural voters over.”

As a leader of a grassroots organization herself, Harris understands the importance of building an operation that is driven by supporters and volunteers. As a formerly elected Democrat, she also understands the importance of campaigning on these ideals, especially in this election cycle.

“The Democratic Party needs candidates who are willing to put in the work to help build a grassroots operation that can win up and down the ticket,” Harris said. “John has done that, winning over Party loyalists and strong progressives, like my good friend, Connie Pillich. Most importantly, John Russell has shown he can win this seat. He is a candidate worthy of support.”

Indivisible: Ohio District 12 holds a forum with 9 OH12 Congressional candidates

COLUMBUS — Indivisible: Ohio District 12 hosted a forum for candidates running for the seat vacated by Pat Tiberi in the U.S. House of Representatives. The First Unitarian Universalist Church in Columbus was filled to capacity for the event.

Forum participants included Democrats Doug Wilson, John Russell, Ed Albertson, Zach Scott, Danny O’Connor, John Peters, and Jackie Patton as well as Green Party candidate Joe Manchik, and Republican Lawrence Cohen. The event, held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Columbus, was co-sponsored by Progress Ohio.

All declared candidates were invited to the forum. Participants completed a questionnaire from Indivisible: Ohio District 12 on issues that are important to the district’s citizens.

At the forum, candidates responded to questions prepared by event organizers and those submitted by citizens. Topics ranged from gun laws, health care, and Russian election meddling to racial divides and incarceration for non-violent drug offenders.

Gun laws

Several of the candidates voiced their support for banning assault weapons and bump stocks, and strengthening background checks for gun sales. Candidates also pledged they would not accept money from the NRA.

John Russell, the owner of Fall Creek Farm in Galena and a gun owner, talked about gun tragedies such as the recent Parkland, Florida, shooting: “This is preventable, but we have to have the courage to stand up and do the things that are going to prevent it…This is a country where you have a right to own guns. That doesn’t come at the expense of our right to stay safe and alive in schools, movie theaters, and public places.”

Special education teacher John Peters focused on gun issues in several responses to questions, often emphasizing his drive to protect children in schools. “[T]he gun issue needs to be talked about. Anybody who is not willing to say that AR-15s, bump stocks, and 30-round magazines should be [off] the streets is not worth your vote.” He later noted, “Arming teachers is one of the stupidest ideas I’ve ever heard.”

Ed Albertson, a businessman and army veteran, noted that “Ninety-five percent of America wants background checks, but here’s why they aren’t happening: [Senator] Rob Portman got $3 million from the NRA. Donald Trump took $30 million from the NRA. So that’s why ‘thoughts and prayers’ get offered.”

Beyond supporting some of the same legal changes as other forum participants, Albertson proposed one additional strategy for addressing gun issues: applying product liability laws to gun manufacturers. “If we remove that [restriction on suing gun manufacturers], I think you’re suddenly going to find that they’re not going to be creating those weapons. We’ve got to get to the root of this.”

Jackie Patton, a trained nurse who serves as the District Wellness Initiative Coordinator, supports comprehensive gun law reform and advocated restoring funding for the CDC to research gun violence. “This is a public health crisis. We know this is a problem, and we need to fund the research and allow the CDC to do their job.”

Zach Scott, a former Franklin County sheriff with family members currently in law enforcement, said, “I’m fully aware of the dangers when it comes to guns….Dealing with these [dangers] is going to take some comprehensive, good strategies and smart Democrats.”

The stance of Lawrence Cohen—the sole Republican who agreed to participate in the forum—tracked somewhat more closely with mainstream Republican views. “We have a gun violence problem; I’m not sure we have a gun ownership problem,” said Cohen. Nevertheless, he pledged that he would not take money from the NRA, and he advocated reinstating CDC research on gun violence.

Health care

On health care, several participants voiced their support for single-payer health insurance. Jackie Patton said, “I will fight for single-payer health insurance for all people. This is not only a right for people, not a privilege, it’s an economic issue, and it affects our whole economy.”

Green Party candidate Joe Manchik also supports universal single-payer health care. “To me that’s one of the most important issues facing everyone in America today. Health care should be a basic human right for everyone in America, but sadly it’s not that way,” he said.

Congressional dysfunction

Several of the candidates underscored problems in the current Congress. According to Zach Scott, “Congress is broken—it’s dysfunctional….The problem with it is we’ve got way too many politicians; we don’t have public servants.” The solution? “We have to be smart, and we have to be problem-solvers.”

Economic issues

Doug Wilson, a semi-retired healthcare professional, focused on economic issues in several of his responses. “Tiberi was in Congress long enough to pass the Christmas tax package for the wealthiest one percent of people and corporations in this country—that goes on forever, whether they ever create another job in this country or build another plant…All of us have eight years, and we get pennies back in taxes.”

The importance of the OH12 special election

Danny O’Connor, currently serving as the Franklin County Recorder, ended the forum by highlighting the importance of this special election. “The eyes of the nation are going to be on this special election. We know that,” said O’Connor. “This special election is an opportunity to send a message about where Ohio is and about where this country is.”

John Russell (OH12) Endorsed by Westerville City Councilwoman Valerie Cumming

Westerville City Councilwoman Backs Russell in Race

Columbus — The Russell campaign is proud to announce that current Westerville City Councilwoman Valerie Cumming has endorsed John Russell for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.

“Before this race, I knew John through his work as an activist and as a former candidate for State Representative,” Cumming said. “I’m pleased to say that he’s lived up to my expectations. I have been impressed by his campaign, his team and the energy of his volunteers, and I am proud to lend my support.”

Cumming is the latest to endorse Russell, with former Congresswoman Mary Jo Kilroy endorsing the 12th Congressional Candidate. Cumming is also the first elected official in Franklin County to endorse Russell, despite an early endorsement from the Franklin County Democratic Party in a contested primary.

“As a voter in the 12th, it’s important to me to have a candidate who can win this district,” Cumming said, referencing the demographics of the district. “There are a lot of rural voters out there that need to be reached, and John has shown he can do that in the past.”

Cumming concluded by saying, “As an elected official, it’s important for me to know that the candidate I support is running because they genuinely care about doing what’s best for my constituents here in Westerville and across the rest of the district. John passes both tests with flying colors.”

John Russell Endorsed by Congresswoman Mary Jo Kilroy

Former Congresswoman Latest to Back Russell in Race

Columbus, Ohio — On Feb. 27, in an email sent out to supporters and constituents, former Congresswoman Mary Jo Kilroy formally endorsed candidate John Russell for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District:

“I am proud to announce my endorsement of John Russell for Congress, and I hope that you will give him the same support that you gave me.”

Kilroy said that she has been watching Russell’s campaign for some time, but it was his performance at last night’s Indivisible Candidate Forum that really solidified her support. She believes that Russell’s background and message ensures his ability to speak to the entire district, not just one city or county.

“John is a rare combination: he is a smart, young, energetic progressive who has strong ties to rural Ohio,” Kilroy said. “[T]hat’s important: the 12th District is split roughly 60-40 between urban centers and rural areas. In order to win this seat in the general election, we need a candidate who can speak to the entire district.”

The former Congresswoman highlighted Russell’s progressive credentials, like his refusal to accept corporate donations, as well as his history of activism. She has been particularly impressed by his willingness to speak with voters, saying:

“The contrast between John Russell and the Republicans who want to replace Pat Tiberi could not be more apparent than in his willingness to listen and meet with voters. While Pat Tiberi and other Republicans hid from their constituents, John has held eight town halls across six counties in the district, and he’s planned canvassing events and additional town halls in the coming weeks.”

Kilroy finished her statement by sharing Russell’s campaign video, noting that its strong message has led it to be seen more than 20,000 times. She concluded by reiterating her support.

“I believe that John Russell cares about the people of the 12th District, and I am excited to support his candidacy,” Kilroy said. “I hope that you will do so as well.”

Leneghan Certified for Congressional Runs

LENEGHAN CERTIFIED FOR AUGUST, NOVEMBER CONGRESSIONAL ELECTIONS

Powell — Proven Conservative Melanie Leneghan received word over Presidents Day weekend that she was certified to run in both the August special election and November general election for the 12th Congressional District. The district was left vacant when Patrick J. Tiberi resigned in January. The district encompasses all of Delaware, Morrow and Licking Counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Muskingum and Richland Counties.

“I’m running for Congress to be a strong conservative voice for The People of the 12th District and I will work hard every day to promote our values. I will stand up for what is right, and work with President Trump to move his promises forward and to Make America Great Again,” said Leneghan, an avid supporter of President Trump. “I am Pro-Life, Pro-Business, and fully support the 2nd Amendment.”

Leneghan is a Christian wife and mother residing in Liberty Tonwship, Ohio, with her daughters Tara and Grace, and husband Patrick. She had worked as a successful businesswoman for over 15 years before deciding to stay home and raise her daughters. It was during that time Melanie did a lot of volunteerism in her daughters’ schools and at her church. In 2007, she was elected Liberty Township Trustee – a seat she currently holds.

Melanie has a proven record of fighting to save taxpayers thousands of dollars by slashing waste and cutting taxes – a record she will take with her to Washington as she fights every day for the workers and families of Ohio’s 12th Congressional District. “My faith, my family, and my conservative values have guided me all my life. In Congress, they’ll continue to guide me every single day,” said Leneghan.

Leneghan’s Pro-Life and Pro-Family stance earned her an endorsement from First Freedom Ohio, a grassroots partner of Citizens for Community Values. In their endorsement, executive director Jeremiah Martin called Leneghan “a fighter” and went on to say that she is needed “in Washington D.C. today to shake up the status quo and ensure we fulfill the American promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all.”

“This is my campaign to replace the failed and corrupt establishment in D.C. with a proven conservative. It’s time for a government run by ‘We The People’ once again,” said Leneghan.

U.S. Term Limits Praises Melanie Leneghan for Signing Term Limits Pledge

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national movement to limit terms for elected officials, praised Ohio U.S. House CD-12 candidate, Melanie Leneghan, for signing its congressional term limits pledge.

In November 2017, U.S. Term Limits had more than 50 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on the pledges saying, “Leneghan’s support for term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress I will co-sponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.” The U.S. Term Limits Constitutional Amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the House of Representatives by Representative Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Blumel noted, “We have seen a dramatic increase in those wanting term limits on Congress. More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits. Melanie knows this and is willing to work to assure we reach our goal.”

Blumel concluded, “America is in trouble. Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to return control of our nation to the people. It is time for a constitutional amendment limiting congressional terms.”

U.S. Term Limits is the largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits at all levels of government, particularly on the U.S. Congress.

U.S. Term Limits Praises Mick Shoemaker for Signing Its Term Limits Pledge

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national movement to limit terms for elected officials, praised Ohio U.S. House CD-12 candidate, Mick Shoemaker, for signing its congressional term limits pledge. He is the first candidate in the race to commit his support to proposing term limits on Congress.

In November 2017, U.S. Term Limits had more than 50 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on the pledges saying, “Shoemaker’s support for term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, conducted in January 2018, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

The term limits amendment bills would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, and ratification by 38 states, in order to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Secretary Husted Announces Ballot Title for Issue 1, Write-In Candidates for Statewide Races

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced the ballot title for State Issue 1 and the list of valid Write-In candidates for the May 8 Primary Election ballot.

The title for State Issue 1, which deals with congressional redistricting, will read as follows:

“Creates a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts”

The Issue will appear on the May Primary Election ballot.

Secretary Husted also announced the complete list of Write-In Candidates that will be on the May Primary Election Ballot. The filing deadline for Write-In Candidates was Monday, February 26 at 4:00 p.m.

Statewide Write-In Candidates for the May Primary Election include:

For Treasurer of State — Green Party: Paul Curry

For United States Senate — Green Party: Philena Irene Farley; Republican Party: Timothy A. Pinion

For more information on Write-In Candidates, check out our 2018 Ohio Candidate Requirement Guide.

Olentangy School Advocacy Committee Candidate Forum

On Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m. the Olentangy School Advocacy Committee hosted a Candidate Forum in the Berlin Room of the Administration Building (same room where we have our school board meetings). We have invited the candidates running for the Ohio House Districts 67 & 68 and Senate District 19. Candidates from all parties have been invited and the only candidate who hasn’t indicated if he was coming is Sen. Kris Jordan who is running for the House District 67 seat. The rest of the candidates have told us they are coming.

Young Dems Back Russell in Congressional Race

Delaware, Ohio — Last evening (March 22), the Delaware County Young Democrats unanimously voted to endorse John Russell for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District. The vote came after a short floor discussion, in which it was stated that Russell has the best grasp of the issues facing the district.

The Delaware County Young Democrats are the latest to endorse Russell, with former Congresswoman Mary Jo Kilroy and current Westerville Councilwoman Valerie Cumming endorsing in the weeks prior.

“John has been attending Delaware County Young Democrat meetings for the past few years,” DCYD President, Mallorie Watts said. “We’ve been proud to watch him and his campaign continue to demonstrate the attributes that have made him a valued member of the Delaware County Young Democrats, as he fights for the youth of Delaware County and the rest of the 12th District.”

