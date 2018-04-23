Auditor’s Office offering tax break to owners of damaged properties

The Franklin County Auditor’s Office is offering a property tax break to the owners of storm damaged properties following a set of ferocious storms earlier this month throughout central Ohio.

Auditor Clarence Mingo sent out crews with the assistance of aerial drones to document the property damage.

“Our office is able to provide a bit of financial relief for those home and business owners impacted by this vicious weather,” Mingo said, “and we will gladly help residents qualify for this tax break.”

State law gives county auditors the authority to reduce real estate values for properties that have been damaged or destroyed. A substantial reduction in property value will result in a reduction in your real estate tax bill for your property until it has been essentially restored to its prior condition or value.

The drones – the first of their kind in Ohio – allowed the auditor’s office to inspect damage that may not be able to be seen with the human eye.

“We want our residents to know that the Franklin County Auditor’s Office is another resource during this time,” Mingo said. “We are available to help folks as they try to regroup after these severe weather events.”

If your home recently has been damaged, please give us a call at 614-525-4663.

Real estate market continues torrid pace

Auditor Mingo earlier this week announced that both the median sales price for single-family homes and the total number of real estate transactions in the county are already up significantly over this time last year.

The median sales price for a single-family home jumped 7 percent from $157,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to $168,000 during this year’s first three months. The total number of real estate transactions in January, February and March also increased 8.7 percent to 4,923.

The news can be found in the “Quarterly Sales Trend Report of Property Transactions in Franklin County.”

“You begin to run out of superlatives when it comes to discussing the real estate market in Franklin County,” Mingo said. “It is, however, quite safe to say that no area in Ohio has rebounded from ‘The Great Recession’ more positively than our central Ohio area.”

