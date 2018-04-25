Brenner Endorsed by NFIB for Ohio Senate Seat

COLUMBUS, April 20, 2018 – The political action committee of the National Federation of Independent Business/Ohio, the state’s leading small business association representing 23,000 entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its endorsement of Rep. Andrew Brenner who is seeking election to Ohio’s 19th Senate District seat. The district is home to 524 dues-paying members of NFIB/Ohio.

Brenner is a small-business owner who has a shared perspective with Ohio’s entrepreneurs. He will continue to be a strong advocate for important small business issues such as sensible regulatory reform, sound tax policy, and improving workforce development as he moves from the Ohio House of Representatives to the Ohio Senate. Those are all key issues to ensure a healthy economy in Ohio.

“Representative Brenner has been approved through NFIB/Ohio’s member-driven process that thoroughly reviews candidates’ records, stated positions and understanding of small-business issues before an endorsement is issued,” said Roger R. Geiger, Vice President and Executive Director of NFIB/Ohio. “As a small business owner, he has walked in the same shoes as his fellow Ohio entrepreneurs and understands the issues important to them. As a legislator with a 100% voting record with NFIB, we look forward to working with him in the Ohio Senate in the next General Assembly.”

“As a small business owner myself, I understand what it’s like to sign the front of a paycheck as much as I do the back of one. Rolling back regulations, reducing taxes on small businesses, and focusing on creating an economy conducive to job growth have been priorities of mine in the Ohio House and will continue to be important when I serve in the State Senate. I appreciate the support from NFIB/Ohio and the voice they bring for all of us who own, operate, or work at a small business,” said Brenner.

For more than 70 years, the National Federation of Independent Business has been the Voice of Small Business, taking the message from Main Street to the halls of Congress and all 50 state legislatures. NFIB annually surveys its members on state and federal issues vital to their survival as America’s economic engine and biggest creator of jobs. NFIB’s educational mission is to remind policymakers that small businesses are not smaller versions of bigger businesses; they have very different challenges and priorities. More information is available online at www.NFIB.com/newsroom.

Householder Endorsed by NFIB for Ohio House Seat

COLUMBUS, April 20, 2018 – The political action committee of the National Federation of Independent Business/Ohio, the state’s leading small business association representing 23,000 entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its endorsement of Rep. Larry Householder who is seeking re-election to Ohio’s 72nd House District seat. The district is home to 278 dues-paying members of NFIB/Ohio.

Householder has a lifetime 90% voting record with NFIB. He will continue to be a strong advocate for important small business issues such as sensible regulatory reform, sound tax policy, and improving workforce development in the Ohio House of Representatives. Those are all key issues to ensure a healthy economy in Ohio.

“Representative Householder has been approved through NFIB/Ohio’s member-driven process that thoroughly reviews candidates’ records, stated positions and understanding of small-business issues before an endorsement is issued,” said Roger R. Geiger, Vice President and Executive Director of NFIB/Ohio. “He understands the issues important to Ohio entrepreneurs as demonstrated by his strong voting record with NFIB. We look forward to working with him again in the Ohio House of Representatives in the next General Assembly.”

“I am honored to represent the thousands of small business owners and entrepreneurs in the district. NFIB is a strong advocate in the Statehouse. I look forward to continuing to work toward a better business environment in the future.” said Householder.

NFIB/Ohio is the state’s leading small business advocacy organization. Householder’s endorsement today comes from the NFIB OH PAC, the organization’s political action committee. Small business owners vote in high percentages, and they are influential in their communities.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_Andrew-Brenner.jpg