Troopers seize 100 pounds of marijuana in Lucas County

MAUMEE – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a California man after a traffic stop in Lucas County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 100 pounds of marijuana valued at approximately $450,000.

On April 26, at 8:20 a.m., troopers stopped a 2010 Ford Flex with California registration for a speed violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 59. During interaction with the driver, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Artin Geshishyan Khoygani, 32, of Montrose, Calif., was incarcerated in the Lucas County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

Ohio Doctor Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

(HILLSBORO, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that a former Hillsboro urgent care doctor has pleaded guilty to improperly prescribing opioids to patients.

Dr. Timothy Manuel, 59, pleaded guilty in Highland County Common Pleas Court this morning to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of workers’ compensation fraud.

The case was prosecuted by attorneys with Attorney General DeWine’s Special Prosecutions Section.

The defendant, who now lives in Missouri, was indicted last year after an investigation by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) found that he prescribed large amounts of medically-unnecessary oxycodone to numerous patients while working as a doctor at Hillsboro Urgent Care. He also billed the Ohio BWC for medical services that were never provided.

“Needlessly prescribing prescription drugs is just as bad as selling them on the street,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “Those in my office are working each day to combat Ohio’s drug epidemic, and we will continue to hold accountable those who have contributed to this epidemic by carelessly and improperly prescribing drugs.”

Manuel will be sentenced on May 24, 2018.

The case was investigated with the assistance of the State Medical Board of Ohio, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_state-highway-patrol-logo-copy.jpg