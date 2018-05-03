Arrowhead Lake Estates approved

At the Village of Galena’s April 23 Council meeting, Village Council conditionally approved the final plat for Arrowhead Lake Estates’ phase 1 which includes 55 condominiums and single family homes that will be built just south of Sunbury. The Village held a first reading on legislation to accept the Estates at Blackhawk’s phase C infrastructure. Punch list repairs are mostly complete and a maintenance bond is needed for the development on Dustin Rd. Homewood Corporation is working on engineering for the final phase of the Blackhawk development. Village staff met with Homewood on sewer engineering issues for the first phase of the Miller Farm subdivision on Sunbury Rd. M/I Homes will begin rough grading at the Retreat at Dustin condominium development at State Route 3 and Dustin Rd.

The new Electronic Communications Committee began meeting to explore options for the Village’s online presence. Council approved a summer Electronic Media Intern position and hired Nicholas Tarpey for the position.

Village Administrator Jeanna Burrell noted that the State Route 3/Walnut St./S. Galena Rd. lane improvement/traffic light project is out for bid.

She noted a variety of upcoming special events.

Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) is hosting a rain barrel workshop at the Galena Village Hall on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. The cost of the workshop and rain barrel is $85. The first five Galena residents to register will get a $20 discount. Registration forms are available at the Village Hall, the Galena Post Office, and the Community Library.

· The Big Walnut Nature Club’s annual Warbler Walk was on April 28 at Hoover Nature Preserve Area N in Galena.

· The Galena Historic Foundation’s museum in the Village Hall (lower level entrance) will be open on the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

· Council approved an agreement for the Galena Historic Foundation’s July 4th Flea Market in Miller Park.

· They also approved an agreement for Summerfest with associated road closings for the August 25th event.

The Delaware County Friends of the Trail held a National Trail Opening Day event at the Galena Brick Trail. Phase 2 of the trail, north of Holmes St., will go out for bid soon. A grant agreement has been executed and the design has been submitted to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for approval. Trees were dropped prior to bat nesting season. Excavation, drainage work, and paving will occur this summer.

Maintenance Supervisor Josh Cherubini’s report noted that the Galena Village Hall kitchen is nearing completion and trim work continues on the Community Room. Staff have been planting 50 seedlings from DSWCD.

Information for this story was provided by Administrator Jeanna Burrell.

